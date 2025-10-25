Nigerian Lawyer Sues US-based Fintech for Unauthorised Data Disclosure

Wale Igbintade

A Lagos-based lawyer, Miss Odunola Kehinde, has filed a fundamental rights enforcement suit against US-based financial technology company, Vesti Technology Solutions Inc., over the alleged unauthorised disclosure of her financial transactions on social media.

Through her counsel, Olumide Babalola, Esq., Kehinde is asking the Federal High Court in Lagos to declare that the fintech firm’s actions violated her constitutional right to privacy and the provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023.

She is also seeking N100 million in general damages and a mandatory injunction requiring Vesti to delete the offending post from its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, @VestiOfficial.

In a 17-paragraph affidavit, Kehinde stated that she is a registered user of Vesti Technology Solutions, with account number VYS2085862. She explained that the company, headquartered at 1701 S. Bowen Road, Suite 450, Arlington, Texas, provides digital financial services to Nigerian users.

According to her affidavit, the ordeal began in September 2025 when she experienced difficulties accessing and withdrawing funds from her Vesti account.

Despite lodging multiple complaints, the company allegedly failed to resolve the issue.

Frustrated, she took to social media to draw the company’s attention to her plight.

However, instead of addressing her concerns privately, Vesti allegedly published her personal financial details online.

Kehinde stated that on October 18, 2025, the company’s official handle, @VestiOfficial, posted:

“We apologise for any inconvenience, and our customer success team is working to ensure all issues are resolved. However, to provide some clarity, here are some facts. Below is a transaction summary for Kehinde Odunola/Active Period: September 17 to October… Contrary to your claim that you haven’t made any withdrawal in the past month, our records show that you have successfully withdrawn at least N1,000,000 within the last 30 days.”

Kehinde said the post, which was visible to over 200,000 followers worldwide, amounted to an unlawful exposure of her private financial records.

She described the company’s actions as “reckless, defamatory, and inconsistent with basic standards of data protection.”

She added that the tweet remained online as of October 22, 2025, despite a formal demand letter from her solicitors dated October 20 requesting its removal.

The applicant further alleged that Vesti’s failure to comply demonstrated negligence in safeguarding user data and a disregard for the Nigeria Data Protection Act, which mandates strict confidentiality of personal information.

Kehinde said the disclosure caused her emotional distress, embarrassment, and reputational harm among family, friends, and business associates.

She also expressed fear for her safety following the public exposure of her financial information.

Attached to her affidavit were copies of the offending tweet (Exhibit K2), screenshots showing the continued publication (Exhibit K3), and proof of legal fees (Exhibit K8).

Her counsel, Olumide Babalola, argued that Vesti’s conduct violated her constitutional right to privacy under Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and breached Sections 24(1)(a) and 30 of the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023, which prohibit the unauthorised disclosure of personal data.

In her originating motion, Kehinde is seeking six reliefs, including declarations that the respondent’s conduct contravened her right to privacy, that the unauthorised disclosure was unfair and unlawful, and that the respondent breached its statutory duty to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of personal data.

She is also requesting an order compelling Vesti to delete all posts relating to her financial transactions, N100 million in general damages, and any other orders the court may deem fit to grant.

No date has been fixed for the hearing.