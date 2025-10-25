NEMA Receives 150 Nigerian Returnees from Niger Republic

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in conjunction with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), received no fewer than 150 Nigerian returnees from Agadez in Niger Republic.

The Kano Operations Office of NEMA announced the reception of the returnees at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

The exercise was part of the ongoing Assisted Voluntary Return initiative supported by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Upon arrival, officials from the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), promptly conducted biometric registration and proper documentation for all the returnees to ensure accurate records and smooth reintegration into the country.

The demographic comprised 88 adults males, 32 adult females, 14 male children and 16 female children.

In line with the federal government’s commitment to the safe, dignified, and humane return of its citizens, the returnees were provided with essential services and immediate humanitarian assistance.

The agency provided food, water and medical care to address the immediate nutritional needs of the returnees before they were profiled by the organisation.