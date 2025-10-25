Kebbi ADC Rejects 20bn Naira Bureau-de-Change Allegations, Accuses Impostors of Fabricating Lies

Onuminya Innocent

The Kebbi State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has distanced itself from allegations made by suspended Chairman Engr. Sufiyanu Bala, describing them as “ridiculous” and “unfounded”.

According to a statement signed by the party’s Chairman, Abdulrazaq Isah Iko, the allegations of a N20 billion transaction at an undisclosed bureau-de-change are fabrications by impostors masquerading as opposition leaders.

“The genuine leadership of the party in Kebbi state does not recognise any ADC belonging to Abuja normadic politicians and such none existing leadership have no right to speak on behalf of the party,” Iko said.

Iko emphasised that the party’s opposition is “formidable, responsible, and no holds barred”, but based on facts and achievements recorded under the Kebbi state government.

“We will continue to hold the government accountable, but we will not engage in spurious, unguarded, unwarranted, mischievous, and unfounded allegations against the government,” Iko said.

He added that the Sufiyanu-led ADC is illegal and lacks the mandate to speak on behalf of the party, urging him to stop further comments and publications.

The party, which has been in existence for over 13 years, will continue to hold the government accountable, but with a commitment to truth and fairness.

It would be recalled that a Malami support organisation alleged that it spotted a N20 billion transaction at an undisclosed bureau-de-change, sparking controversy and outrage.

The Kebbi ADC’s rejection of the allegations has sparked a heated debate, with many calling for an investigation into the matter.