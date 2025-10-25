Breaking: South East to Get New State as N’Assembly Committee Approves Landmark Constitutional Amendments

*Independent candidacy, extra legislative seats for women also endorsed

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

In a historic decision that could redefine Nigeria’s political architecture and deepen democratic inclusivity, the Joint Committee of the National Assembly on Constitution Review has approved the creation of an additional state for the South East geopolitical zone.

The committee also agreed to revisit the over 278 pending requests for new local government areas and 55 proposals for new states, noting that additional reviews would be handled by a newly formed subcommittee

In addition, the committee endorsed independent candidacy for future elections and an extra elective seat for women in every state of the federation.

The far-reaching resolutions were adopted at the committee’s closed-door retreat held at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, on Saturday.

The meeting, which began around 4:00 p.m., was jointly presided over by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, who also chairs the House Ad Hoc Committee on Constitution Review.

The joint committee, comprising one senator and one member of the House of Representatives from each of the 36 states, deliberated on key constitutional proposals and reached consensus on three transformative reforms.

They are, the creation of an additional state for the South East, the institutionalisation of independent candidacy, and the establishment of gender-based legislative seats.

For decades, leaders and stakeholders from the South East have clamoured for a sixth state to ensure parity with other regions of the federation.

The zone currently has only five states: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo. While most others have six and the North West has seven.

The committee’s unanimous decision, according to sources at the retreat, followed spirited deliberations anchored on equity, justice, and fairness.

A motion for the new state’s creation was moved by Senator Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central) and seconded by Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka (Ogun State).

After robust debate, the proposal received unanimous backing from members of both chambers.

The resolution, once ratified by the National Assembly and endorsed by at least 24 state Houses of Assembly, as required by the 1999 Constitution, would finally bring the South East to parity with other regions.

Reacting to the decision, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) described the move as “a long-overdue act of fairness and justice.”

According to him, “No region should be structurally disadvantaged. Giving the South East an additional state restores balance and reinforces national unity.”

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who has been a consistent advocate of the initiative, lauded the decision as “a significant milestone for equity and inclusion in Nigeria’s federal structure.”

Equally momentous was the committee’s approval of independent candidacy—a reform that will, for the first time, allow qualified Nigerians to contest elections without the sponsorship of political parties.

The proposal seeks to dismantle the dominance of party oligarchies and expand access to the democratic space, giving room for credible, non-partisan individuals to vie for public office on merit.

According to insiders, the committee’s debate on the issue was “spirited but progressive,” with lawmakers across party lines agreeing that allowing independents would strengthen accountability and public trust in the electoral process.

The reform, once passed, would require adjustments to the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution to define eligibility, nomination procedures, and campaign financing frameworks for independent candidates.

In another groundbreaking resolution, the committee approved one additional legislative seat for women in both chambers of the National Assembly for each state of the federation.

If ratified, this amendment will create 37 new seats in the House of Representatives and 36 new seats in the Senate, ensuring every state and the FCT have dedicated female representation.

Nigeria’s female representation in parliament currently stands below 5 percent, among the lowest in Africa. The new measure aims to address this disparity and align the country with global standards of gender inclusion in governance.