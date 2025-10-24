Super Falcons Aim for Big Win over Bénin’s Amazons in Lomé 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Ten-time champions, Nigeria’s Super Falcons will today engage Benin Republic in the 2026 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final qualifying fixture, first leg clash inside the 25,000-capacity Stade de Kégué in the Togolese capital, Lomè.

A comfortable win for Falcons will make the return leg in Abeokuta, Nigeria on Tuesday a mere formality. But like Benin senior men’s team proved in the just concluded 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup qualifiers, no team can be taken for granted any more in Africa. Super Falcons will have this at the back of their minds as they step out against Benin Amazons this afternoon in Lomé .

Interestingly, Head Coach, Justine Madugu, who led Falcons to win their 10th continental title in Morocco, has promised his squad will go all out for the goals that will earn his ladies the ticket to a defence of the title in the same North African country.

The Kingdom of Morocco will also host next year’s houseparty, where all semi-finalists will collect automatic qualification tickets to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Brazil.

“We have a team that will go out there and make us proud. Yes, we would have loved to have Jennifer (Echegini) but we do not and we can only pray for her to recover quickly.

“On Friday, we will go out and play our game and seek the goals that will put us in a good stead ahead of the return leg.”

With Echegini out, Madugu is likely to opt for US-based impresario Deborah Abiodun to start, alongside captain Rasheedat Ajibade and Christy Ucheibe in the middle, with Chiamaka Nnadozie (one of the best goalkeepers in the world) marshalling a defence-line of Michelle Alozie, Tosin Demehin, Osinachi Ohale and Ashley Plumptre.

In the fore, Madugu has Esther Okoronkwo (doubtless one of Nigeria’s impact players at this year’s Women AFCON), the pushful Chinwendu Ihezuo, six-time Africa Player of the Year Asisat Oshoala, new-face Joy Omewa and China-based Folashade Ijamilusi, who was also a delight as Nigeria won a tenth AFCON title in Morocco this summer.

Gambian official Ngum Fatou will be the referee of the encounter that begins at 3pm Togo time (4pm Nigeria time).