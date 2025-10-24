RMBNigeria Asset Mgt Wins Fastest Growing Manager Award

RMBNigeria Asset Management Limited, a member of the FirstRand Group, has been named the Fastest Growing Asset Manager of the Year at the Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards 2025, organised by BusinessDay Media.

The award recognises RMBNigeria Asset Management’s remarkable growth trajectory, innovative investment solutions, and commitment to delivering superior value to clients amid a challenging and evolving financial landscape.

Managing Director, RMB-Nigeria Asset Mana-gement, Kike Mesubi, in accepting the award, stated: “Since inception, RMBNigeria Asset Management has delivered superior and consistent performance, curated innovative client centric products and services leveraging the deep market expertise and the strength of FirstRand Group to be the trusted partner for investment management.

According to her, “At RMBNigeria Asset Management Limited, we believe that sustainable growth is driven by trust, insight, and partnership. Over the past year, we have expanded our product offerings, deepened our client relationships, and delivered strong performance across portfolios, all while maintaining a steadfast focus on transparency and long-term value creation.”

The recognition at the BAFI Awards 2025 further cements the company’s position as a rising force in Nigeria’s financial services industry. The firm’s focus on innovation productsand client-centric strategies has enabled it to attract a diversified base of institutional and individual investors seeking stellar performance, transparency, trust and disciplined risk management.

RMBNigeria Asset Management’s growth is supported by its affiliation with Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria and its international heritage through the FirstRand Group, one of Africa’s leading financial institutions with a strong reputation for economic strength, innovation, and sustainability.