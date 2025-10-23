Radda Advances Urban Renewal in Daura with N19.55bn Road Project

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has extended his urban renewal initiative to the ancient city of Daura with the award of a N19.55 billion road project to advance the socio-economic activities of the area.

The 14.43-kilometre dualization bypass project awarded recently by the Radda-led government would further expand the historic city and tackle gridlock.

Fielding questions from journalists on the project Wednesday, the Director of Civil Engineering Services at the state’s Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport, Mr. Falalu Hussaini, said it would gulp N19.55 billion from the government’s coffers.

He said the government has deployed estate surveyors to assess the monetary value of each residential and non-residential infrastructure affected by the project for immediate compensation of the owners.

“After the assessment and payment of compensation, the contractor will move to site and commence the construction of the 14.43 kilometres Daura bypass road at the cost of N19.55 billion,” he said.

The director further explained that out of the 55.35-kilometre nine urban renewal road projects of the state government, 27.25 have been completed and inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima and Governor Radda.

Aside from Daura, he said, the Radda-led government has awarded and completed other urban renewal projects, while some are at different stages of completion in Katsina and Funtua senatorial zones.

He reiterated that the state government has commenced the construction of rural roads that would link local governments and boost economic growth, which are at 95 per cent completion stage.