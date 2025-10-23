DSS, NASENI Record Breakthrough in Local Production of Modern Security Equipment

*Tinubu commended for supporting Nigeria’s technological self-reliance

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been commended for his support in driving Nigeria’s technological self-reliance following a major breakthrough achieved by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) in the production of modern security equipment.

NASENI’s Chief Executive Officer, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, disclosed in Abuja that the collaboration between the two agencies has resulted in the establishment of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility designed to enhance intelligence gathering and bolster national security operations.

Halilu explained that the facility, located in Abuja, is fully equipped with cutting-edge technology and advanced security systems that will transform the conduct of security operations across the country.

“A state-of-the-art manufacturing facility jointly constructed with the DSS in Abuja, is fully-equipped with the latest security systems and technology that will transform the conduct of security operations nationwide,” NASENI boss said.

​He said the DSS Director General, Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi, had always emphasized Mr. President’s vision of promoting self-reliance by security agencies in Nigeria and reducing importation of security equipment. This, stressed the NASENI boss, explained why both agencies trained and developed technical expertise in manufacturing the security equipment; details of which cannot be disclosed now for obvious reasons.

According to the DG DSS, the President firmly believes that Nigeria has the capacity to manufacture its own security equipment and should minimize reliance on foreign imports. This strategic partnership leverages on NASENI’s scientific and engineering expertise to enhance research and innovation tailored specifically to the needs of the security sector.” Halilu said,

The success of this innovation, he stated, would soon position Nigeria as a leader in security technology manufacturing in the West African sub-region, with positive implications for regional stability and economic development.

“The initiative reflects the President’s broader priorities to promote self-reliance and technological advancement in security systems, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s pursuit of sustainable and security solutions,” the NASENI boss said.