Snake Island Port Hosts NPA, Reaffirms Commitment to Economic Growth

Oluchi Chibuzor

Snake Island Port has reaffirmed its commitment to port infrastructure development and economic advances during a familiarisation tour of port terminals in Lagos Habour by the governing board of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Speaking during the tour, Executive Chairman of Snake Island Integrated Free Zone (SIIFZ), Maher Jarmakani said, “This visit indicates the critical partnership between private entities and government agencies in driving regulatory compliance and operational excellence. We appreciate the Authority’s continued support for Snake Island Port, as we develop world-class infrastructure which strengthens economic growth in the region and further connects Africa with global trade.

The Chairman of the NPA governing board, Sen. Dayo Adeyeye remarked: “We commend the management of Nigerdock and SIIFZ for their rigorous efforts in developing the terminals through strategic partnerships with global industry players and investment in key infrastructure. This development is crucial for economic advancement, and we are delighted to provide the required support.”

In November 2024, Nigerdock and the NPA completed an agreement for the development of Snake Island Port, a green port comprising three terminals. The port is sponsored by Nigerdock and SIIFZ as a Public Private Partnership with the federal government.

