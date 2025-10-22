Knorr brings flavour to the South-East’s Most Cherished Traditions; August Meeting and Ofala Festival

Nigeria’s leading seasoning brand, Knorr, continues to deepen its cultural connection with the people of the South-East through active participation in significant cultural celebrations. This past August, the brand hosted August Meeting events for the women of the South-East, and this October, they are supporting the Ofala Festival in Onitsha, showing a commitment to honouring tradition, fostering community, and using food as a bridge between generations.

At this year’s August Meeting, a revered homecoming for women of the South-East, Knorr stood with the mothers, wives, and daughters who return annually to their communities to reflect, deliberate, and champion progress. The seasoning brand created engaging experiences across Onitsha, Owerri, and Aba, where food became a powerful medium of storytelling, memory, and connection. Women proudly showcased traditional recipes, passing down culinary wisdom through Knorr’s cooking competitions and communal feasts.

Beloved Knorr creators, chefs Chiamaka Nwakalor-Egemba and Onyinye Emechebe, nutritionist Nancy Umeh, and Nollywood actress Racheal Okonkwo, brought additional energy to the celebrations. Their presence and participation in the culinary activities turned each event into a gathering that celebrated the essence of culture and cuisine. In recognition of the women’s contributions and participation, Knorr presented thoughtful gifts of Ankara fabrics, cooking utensils, pressure cookers, microwaves, and cartons of Knorr cubes, further reinforcing its place in the homes and hearts of the community.

Furthering its celebration of culture and community, Knorr also proudly sponsored the 2025 Ofala Festival, one of the most revered cultural festivals in the South-East, held annually in Onitsha, Anambra State. The Ofala Festival marks the end of the Obi of Onitsha’s period of retreat and his re-emergence to bless his people. This year’s festival, themed “Njiko na Ntachi” (Unity and Perseverance), highlights the importance of community traditions and strength, values that strongly align with Knorr’s belief in the power of good food to bring communities together.

During the festival, Knorr hosted communal cooking experiences and food tasting booths, where traditional meals cooked with Knorr were shared with attendees. These culinary engagements ran alongside cultural events such as the Iru Ofala and Azu Ofala ceremonies, featuring royal dances, parades, and colourful displays by age-grade societies and cultural troupes. With food as a central element, Knorr’s presence enriched the festival’s atmosphere, blending tradition with flavour and creating joyful, shared experiences.

Speaking on Knorr’s presence at these events, Dami Dania, Food Demand Creation Lead at Unilever Nigeria Plc, said, “At Knorr, we believe that food is a powerful connector of people, culture, and community. We are honoured to be part of this year’s August Meeting and Ofala Festival celebrations, supporting the people of the South-East in preserving their rich traditions and creating shared joy through the meals that bring us together. These are beautiful reminders of how community and food can come together to tell our stories and strengthen our cultures.”

From supporting the custodians of August Meeting traditions to backing the communal traditions at the Ofala Festival, Knorr continues to play a meaningful role in the preservation of South-Eastern cultural heritage. These thoughtful engagements, rooted in respect, shared values, and the timeless power of food to connect us, reaffirm Knorr’s role as a culture curator and convener.