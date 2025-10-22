‘China Commodities Expo to Deepen Bilateral Collaboration’

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Trade Development Bureau of China’s Ministry of Commerce and the organisers of China Commodities Expo in Nigeria has reaffirmed its commitment to deepen both countries’ bilateral collaborations.

Speaking ahead of the expo, expected to hold next month in Lagos, the Chief Representative Officer, Brightway International Exhibition, Muheez Ojulari, described the Expo as a vital platform for promoting economic cooperation across diverse sectors.

Ojulari explained that since its inception in 2007, the Expo has grown into one of Nigeria’s largest trade events, adding that this year’s edition will give Nigerian firms direct visibility to Chinese manufacturers who control global supply chains.

He noted that the event is a chance for Nigerians to negotiate better terms, secure financing, and diversify our exports.

According to him, “As China’s investment footprint in Nigeria continues to expand with over $1.5 billion committed to zones like the Lekki Free Trade Zone and Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone, the China Commodities Expo plays a significant role in promoting and enhancing China-Africa relations, particularly in the context of economic and trade collaborations.

“The expo, organised by the Trade Development Bureau of China’s Ministry of Commerce in collaboration with Brightway International Exhibition, the event is supported by Provinces in China, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria as well as the State and Federal Government of Nigeria and is expected to host over 250 Chinese manufacturers and more than 5,000 business representatives,” he said.

He also noted that to ensure a seamless experience for participants, CCE offers free entry to the exhibition, allowing visitors to access an abundance of business opportunities.

“In addition, a well-equipped B2B meeting room will be provided to facilitate efficient and productive face-to-face meetings for Nigerian enterprises to engage with Chinese manufacturers, explore trade opportunities, and access new markets to further enhance economic and trade exchanges,” he said.