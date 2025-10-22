Bauchi Gov Assents to Law Establishing Additional Emirates, Others

•State now has 19 emirates, 1 chiefdom, over 200 districts

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has signed into law the Bauchi State Emirates and Chieftaincies (Appointment and Deposition) Law 2025 and the Zaar Chiefdom Law 2025 to strengthen traditional institutions and promote inclusiveness across the state.

The four major bills signed into law include the repeal of the Sayawa Chiefdom and enactment of the Zaar Chiefdom with headquarters at Mhrim Namchi community in Tafawa Balewa Local Government area to address longstanding community demands.

Also signed into law was the Chieftaincy Appointment and Deposition Law, which provides for the creation of 13 new emirates and over 100 district heads across Bauchi State.

The governor equally signed into law the Local Government Pension Contributory Scheme, pledging to clear the backlog of pensions and gratuities owed to retired local government workers.

In addition, the 2025 Appropriation Supplementary Act was signed to support the smooth implementation of ongoing developmental projects and programs initiated by his administration.

The signing ceremony, held at the Executive Chambers, Government House, Bauchi, on Tuesday, marked a defining moment in the state’s governance history as it formally created 14 new Emirates and Chiefdoms, including the much-anticipated Zaar Chiefdom with headquarters at Mhrim.

The Governor who said the laws aim to renew traditional governance, ensure justice, and enhance grassroots development, announced the creation of the new Emirates and Chiefdoms to include Burra, Dambam, Darazo, Duguri, Gamawa, Giade, Toro, Warji, Ari, Jama’a, Lame, Bununu, Lere, and Zaar Chiefdom with headquarters at Mhrim.

He explained that the reform followed wide consultations with communities and recommendations from the Hamza Koshe Akuyam-led Committee.

Mohammed then warned against politicising or undermining the implementation of the newly enacted laws adding that security agencies are directed to take appropriate action.

“Any person or group found spreading misinformation or attempting to disrupt public peace will face the full consequences of the law. Leadership is a trust from Almighty Allah, and we will all account for how we use it,” he cautioned.

He stated: “Today, we gather in gratitude to witness a historic event the signing into law of two landmark bills that will strengthen our traditional institutions and give greater voice and representation to our communities: A Law to Establish the Bauchi State Emirates and Chieftaincies (Appointment and Deposition) Law and Other Matters Related Therewith, 2025; and A Law to Provide for the Enactment of the Zaar Chiefdom Law and Other Matters Connected Thereto, 2025.

”This is a solemn and defining moment. It is not merely about creating new Emirates and Chiefdoms, but about reaffirming our collective faith in inclusion, justice, and unity and positioning Bauchi for the next phase of its development”.

While giving historical context and the need for reform, the Governor stressed that next year, Bauchi will mark 50 years as a state. “Before 1976, we were part of the old North-East State, which has since evolved into six independent states each charting its own course of progress. That evolution itself reminds us that growth requires reform, and progress demands adaptation,” he said.

According to him, traditional institutions, which have served as the bedrock of peace, order, and identity, must also evolve to meet the realities of growing population and changing society.

”It has therefore become necessary to update the structure of traditional governance to reflect these realities not to replace tradition, but to renew it and make it relevant to modern needs,” he said.

He directed immediate implementation of the laws and warned against any attempt to sabotage the process, emphasising that the government will deal decisively with anyone inciting division or unrest.

He also signed the Supplementary Appropriation Law 2025 and the Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme Law 2025, describing the reforms as key milestones ahead of Bauchi’s 50th anniversary.

He commended the State House of Assembly, the Executive Council, and stakeholders for their support, urging citizens to embrace unity and cooperation for peace and progress in Bauchi State.