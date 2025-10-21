To Curb Fraudulent Practices, Customs Launches Vehicle Verification Scheme

•Adeniyi: Era of misinformation over

James Emejo in Abuja





Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, yesterday, launched Customs Vehicle Verification Management System (CVMS) to “eliminate fraudulent practices by bad actors who have long exploited loopholes in the system”.

Adeniyi disclosed that the new system empowered the public and strengthened the integrity of the service by promoting transparency and reducing fraud.

Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja, he said the platform will provide a centralised digital system where vehicle records could be verified and confirmed within minutes.

He said that would enhance the efficiency of customs enforcement units — from federal operations to area commands and every relevant arm of the service.

According to him, the platform democratises access to verified information and enables people to make informed decisions, thereby contributing to a culture of transparency in vehicle importation and trade.

Adeniyi said the unveiling was in pursuit of order and sanity in the system, and in support of the present administration’s commitment to transformation.

He stated, “For years, vehicle import verification relied on fragmented and outdated systems. These systems created room for misinformation, fraud, and revenue leakage, costing the country significantly — and causing widespread frustration.

“Recognising the urgent need for change, the Nigeria Customs Service, in partnership with the Trade Modernization Project and our digital technical partners, developed this innovative and transformative solution.

“With CVMS, we now have a simplified, user-friendly platform where vehicle duty payments can be easily verified.”

He said, “Today marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to modernise the operations of the Nigeria Customs Service.

“You may recall that I made a commitment to anchor our policy direction on three key pillars – strengthening collaboration with the private sector, consolidating previous gains, and delivering innovative solutions to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness.”

Adeniyi explained, “The launch of the CVMS today is a clear demonstration of that commitment. This platform will redefine how vehicle verification is conducted across the customs ecosystem — and across Nigeria as a whole.

“ It is another achievement in our pursuit of data-driven transformation.”

He said the system brought transparency and ease of access, adding that for the first time, individuals can verify the clearance status of any imported vehicle directly from customs — with no intermediaries, no delays, and no uncertainty.

He said the new system gave citizens confidence, eliminated fraud, and ensured that every purchase was backed by verified customs data.

Adeniyi stated, “For our officers, the system enhances efficiency and accountability. By digitising and standardising vehicle verification, the system reduces paperwork, ensures consistency across commands, and provides officers with real-time validated information.

“It also includes analytics and reporting tools that help us identify irregularities, improve performance, and strengthen our processes.

“Simply put, this system makes customs work smarter, faster, and more transparent. This initiative aligns with our broader modernization and transformation agenda.

“Across all our operations, we are deploying technology-driven solutions to simplify procedures, increase transparency, and enhance revenue.”

He added, “This system is a shining example of that vision in action. It shows that the Nigeria Customs Service is not just adopting technology — we are building systems that reflect integrity, intelligence, and innovation — the qualities of a modern, world-class customs institution.

“Equally important, the system strengthens national security by ensuring every imported vehicle is properly recorded, verifiable, and traceable within our ecosystem.

“Let this serve as a clear message to smugglers and fraudsters: The era of misinformation is over.

“The era we are entering is one where people are empowered with information to make safe, smart, and transparent purchase decisions.”

Adeniyi said, “So, this is a call to action. As we roll out this system, my message is simple: it should be simple, fast, and reliable for every Nigerian.

“I urge everyone to use this platform with confidence. I also charge our officers to champion this innovation across all commands. Modernisation, after all, is not an event — it is a continuous commitment. With CVMS, we are taking another bold step toward a more transparent, efficient, and technology-driven customs service.”

He said by introducing the new system, Nigeria Customs Service was keeping pace with the times, and, indeed, leading change.

“Let me reaffirm this administration’s commitment to support initiatives that strengthen our capacity, improve our service delivery, and drive continuous transformation across our operations,” he said.