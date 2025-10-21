Senate Passes Bill Proposing Life Imprisonment for Defilement of Minors

* Raises penalty for rape to minimum of 10 years

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday proposed life imprisonment without an option of fine for anyone convicted of defiling a minor, as part of sweeping amendments to the Criminal Code Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The upper chamber said the stiffer penalty was necessary to deter offenders and protect children from sexual abuse, which it described as “a grievous crime capable of destroying a child’s life forever”.

The bill, which originated from the House of Representatives and was sent to the Senate for concurrence, seeks to overhaul several provisions of the nation’s criminal code to address contemporary realities.

During plenary, lawmakers unanimously voted to approve the life sentence clause for the offence of defilement, which currently carries a maximum punishment of five years’ imprisonment.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who presided over the session, said: “Defilement is even more serious than rape.

“It is a very serious issue and should carry the most severe punishment. Any defilement of a minor in Nigeria henceforth attracts life imprisonment. Let everyone be aware.”

The Senate also increased the penalty for rape and other forms of forced sexual intercourse, whether involving male or female victims, to a minimum of 10 years in prison.

While former Kebbi State Governor, Senator Adamu Aliero, had proposed life imprisonment for rape, the chamber resolved to fix 10 years as the minimum sentence upon conviction.

Clause 2(1) of the new bill states: “Any person who detains a man or boy, a girl or a woman against his or her will in any premises to have unlawful carnal knowledge of him or her, commits a felony and shall be liable to imprisonment for not less than 10 years.”

Former Nigerian Labour Congress President, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, drew attention to the need to recognize that rape victims could be male or female.

He argued that the law should reflect this reality.

He said: “The rapist could be a male raping a male, a male raping a female, a female raping a female or female raping a male.”

The Senate accordingly amended the clause to cover all genders.

However, consideration of other sections of the bill, particularly those relating to pregnancy termination and abortion, was suspended and referred to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for further scrutiny.

Lawmakers said the abortion clause required clearer definition to avoid endangering the lives of women or medical practitioners in emergency situations.

Senator Abdul Ningi cautioned: “If left vague, the provision could put doctors in a difficult position when they need to save a woman’s life through abortion. The law must clearly define what constitutes an unlawful abortion.”

The Senate gave the committee two weeks to review the pregnancy and abortion provisions and report back with recommendations.

Meanwhile, a brief procedural dispute arose during plenary when Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan sought to make additional comments on the abortion clause after the matter had been stepped down.

Citing Senate rules, Oshiomhole objected, insisting that fairness required equal opportunity for all senators if fresh debate was to be allowed.

Ruling on the matter, Akpabio invoked Rule 52(6), declaring: “Since the Senate has already reached a conclusion and stepped down this matter, it shall be out of order to reopen it. I therefore rule Senator Natasha out of order.”

The bill is expected to return to the Senate for final passage after the judiciary committee submits its report.