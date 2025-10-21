Keystone Bank Chairman, Lady Ada Bags Honourary Doctorate Degree

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Keystone Bank Limited, Dr. Lady Ada Chukwudozie, has been conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Management and Entrepreneurial Studies by Paul University, Awka, Anambra State.

The conferment ceremony held at the University Auditorium, Nwawka Building, was part of the institution’s convocation and awards ceremony to recognise individuals whose exceptional achievements and leadership continue to inspire national and community development.

In honoring Lady Dr. Chukwudozie, the University cited her outstanding contributions to entrepreneurship, industrial development, and humanitarian service, as well as her remarkable leadership at Keystone Bank and Dozzy Group of Companies. Her advocacy for youth empowerment, innovation, and education has continued to drive positive change across various sectors in Nigeria.

While expressing her appreciation to the University management, Lady Dr. Chukwudozie dedicated the award to her late mother, whose prayers, discipline, and quiet faith she credited as her source of strength and inspiration.

This recognition adds to her growing list of national and international honors, reaffirming her reputation as a transformational leader and an advocate of sustainable business practices.

Keystone Bank celebrates this remarkable achievement and remains proud of her visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and nation-building.