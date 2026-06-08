Abiru: Capital Market Growth Requires Stronger Policy-Regulator Collaboration

– Receives Nairametrics Legislative Excellence Award for financial sector advancement

– Commends stakeholders’ role in deepening investor confidence, economic growth

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, has stressed the need for sustained collaboration among policymakers, regulators, market operators and investors to strengthen Nigeria’s financial system and accelerate economic growth.

Abiru, who is the senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, made the call in Lagos while receiving the Legislative Excellence Award for Financial Sector Advancement at the 2026 Nairametrics Capital Market Awards.

The senator, according to a statement by his Media Office on Sunday in Abuja, said the recognition underscored the importance of collective efforts in building a resilient and globally competitive financial ecosystem capable of attracting investments, deepening investor confidence and creating opportunities for Nigerians.

According to him, stronger partnerships among key stakeholders remain critical to advancing reforms that will enhance the efficiency of Nigeria’s capital market and support long-term economic transformation.

Abiru, a former banking executive, described the award as a reflection of the contributions of numerous stakeholders committed to the growth and development of the country’s financial services sector.

He reaffirmed his commitment to promoting legislative initiatives and policies aimed at strengthening the capital market, improving financial stability and driving sustainable economic development.

The lawmaker also commended operators and regulators in the financial services industry for their continued dedication to expanding and modernising Nigeria’s capital market.

He noted that a vibrant and resilient capital market remained indispensable to achieving the country’s economic aspirations and ensuring long-term prosperity.

The Nairametrics Capital Market Awards recognise individuals and institutions that have made significant contributions to the growth, stability and advancement of Nigeria’s capital market and the broader financial sector.