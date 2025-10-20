  • Monday, 20th October, 2025

Zamfara Gov Canvasses United Front Against Insecurity

Nigeria | 17 seconds ago

Governor Dauda Lawal has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to tackling insecurity in Zamfara State, stressing that the effort requires united and sustained approach from all stakeholders.
A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that Lawal spoke on Monday, at the 18th Executive Council meeting held at the Government House in Gusau.
He noted that the session focused on critical issues affecting the state, including security, education, healthcare, and infrastructural development, among others.
According to the Governor, “I want to remind us of our shared responsibility in this administration to confront insecurity head-on.
“We have made commendable strides in restoring relative peace across many parts of the state. The grip of banditry has been significantly weakened compared to previous years.”
He urged council members to remain proactive, maintain closer contact with their constituents and local government officials, and regularly submit status updates to the Honourable Commissioner for Security. “Let us also remember to pray for the souls of our fallen heroes,” he added.
Governor Lawal further called for strengthened collaboration among council members, political appointees, and elected officials to ensure seamless governance and effective service delivery.

