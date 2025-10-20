Wabara Backs Kanu Protest, Group Calls for Peaceful March NSCDC warns protesters against vandalism

Michael Olugbode, Alex Enumah in Abuja and Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Adolphus Wabara, has sent a solidarity message to Omoyele Sowore ahead of the proposed solidarity walk for the detained leader of the Biafran group, Nnamdi Kanu.

In a letter personally signed, and dated October 13, 2025, the former Senate President commended Sowore for speaking up for justice, saying he was in support of the planned protest.

He said he would have joined in the protest march were it not that he was currently outside Nigeria.

“I have been informed about the planned protest on the 20th of October calling for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. I wish to commend your efforts and those of others who continue to speak up for justice and fairness in our country.

“Unfortunately, I am out of the country and will not be able to join you physically on that day. However, please know that I am with you in spirit and in full support of every peaceful effort aimed at securing justice and national reconciliation.

“I wish you and all participants a peaceful and successful outing. Let this moment unite us as never before. Let us march for justice, not vengeance; freedom, not anarchy; unity, not fear. History has placed this responsibility on our generation. Let us not fail.”

Meanwhile, some diaspora groups have called on those that would participate in the protest to make it peaceful since the essence of the protest is for justice to prevail in Nigeria.

The Ndi Igbo World Union(NIWU), based in Massachusetts, U.S.A, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Hon Benjamin I. Nwankwo, and Secretary, Chief Charles C. Edemuzor, urged those participating in the protest not to resort to violence.

“We must uphold peaceful comportment and discipline throughout this campaign.

We reject every form of violence, hate, or provocation. The world is watching — and our

strength lies in our restraint and moral authority.

“Let our chants be songs of peace; let our banners proclaim justice; let our feet march with dignity,” the group said.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) cautioned protesters of the FreeNnamdiKanuNow movement to desist from vandalising Critical National Asset and Infrastructure (CNAI) in the federal capital territory, Abuja.

The NSCDC FCT Commandant, Dr Olusola Odumosu, said there were plans by Sowore, publisher of Sahara reporters, to organise a protest on Monday for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In the same stroke, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has declared all correctional centres across the country a Red Zone that protesters should stay clear of in the proposed Free Nnamdi Kanu Protest.

Spokesman of the NCoS, Umar Abubakar, in a statement on Sunday said, “In light of the planned nationwide protest scheduled for Monday, October 20, 2025, calling for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the public is hereby informed that all correctional centres are declared as Red Zones.

“The Nigerian Correctional Service reiterates that correctional centres are restricted areas and anyone who has no official business therein should stay off to avoid any untoward incidents or security breaches.

“The Service urges all citizens to exercise caution and cooperate with security agencies to ensure a peaceful and safe environment for everyone. it is equally important to respect restricted areas such as correctional facilities.”

Also, the Interim Management Committee of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has warned against the break down of law and order in the planned free Nnamdi Kanu Now protest, slated for Monday in Abuja.

Chairman of the ‎Interim Management Committee, NYCN, Buhari Shehu, in a statement urged youths to exercise restraint and stay out of trouble during the protest.

Shehu said the appeal by the youth organisation was following information that the Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Nigerian Police Force, has obtained an Order of the Federal High Court in Abuja, restraining the organisers of the protest, organizing, carrying out or participating in the planned protest.

Similarly, a South East group, Task force and Committee for Free Nnamdi Kanu, has distanced itself from the FreeNnamdiKanuNow Planned Protest by Sowore.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, the Convener and Executive Secretary, Task force and Committee for Free Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB, Emejulu Okpalaukwu Okpalaezeukwu, said no group from the Southeastern region is involved in the Sowore’s planned protest.

He said at no point did they ever contemplate staging any kind of protest, especially when political moves were already going on for the release of Kanu, adding that traditional rulers from the region were on top of the issue.

Okpalaezeukwu also said he suspected an ulterior motive for the protest, especially as it is coming at a point where traditional rulers have gone far in the attempt to release Nnamdi Kanu.

He, therefore, alleged that there were people benefiting from the continued incarceration of Kanu and would not want him released.