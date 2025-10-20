Sporty TV Unveils Exciting Free-to-Air Sports Packages for Nigerian Viewers

Africa’s fastest growing free-to-air sports network, Sporty TV, has unveiled a number of exciting sports packages for its Nigerian market.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Nigeria on Friday, Oluchi Enuha, the Executive Representative of the Network in Nigeria, said these packages would change the entire landscape of sports broadcasting, not only in Nigeria but across the globe.

Enuha also announced a partnership with the Nigerian Television Authority(NTA) and other global media leaders, stating that the partnership would set new standards for free television and deliver value as well as affordable top class content for viewers and advertisers alike.

According to him, “This is an unprecedented delivery of value and premium content at no cost to the Nigerian viewer. This is definitely transforming the broadcasting landscape across Africa.

“We are delivering over 600 live events including the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga, South American football, some Super Eagles 2026 World Cup qualifying matches(the last four games), the FIFA World Club Cup, the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup finals and even the just concluded 2025 World Athletics Championships in Japan directly to viewers free.”

Sporty TV combines world-class production, cutting edge technology and strategic partnerships in ensuring that every Nigerian household is able to enjoy premium sports content through its YouTube channel and mobile apps, guaranteeing maximum reach and convenience in the process.