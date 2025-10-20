Soludo: Power Will Move to Anambra Central Zone After Serving My Second Term as Gov

*ADC guber candidate, Nwosu, condemns donations to gov’s campaign

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has promised that power would move to the central senatorial zone of the state after his second term in office.

Soludo stated this at a political rally organised for him by people of Anaocha Local Government Area of the state, on Saturday.

The governor, who hailed from Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area, which falls in the southern senatorial zone of the state, said he would stick to the zoning formula of Anambra by ensuring that after his tenure, the person that would succeed him will be from the Central.

Soludo took over power from Chief Willie Obiano, who is from the Northern senatorial zone.

Speaking at the rally, the governor said, “After my administration, I will ensure that governance is handed over to someone from the Anambra Central Senatorial District.

“This is my commitment to ensuring inclusivity and fairness in political representation. We have a zoning formula in Anambra and we will ensure it is not disrupted.”

He has chided governorship candidates in the state who are not from the southern zone, at several times, accusing them of wanting to disrupt the zoning arrangement in the state.

Meanwhile, all the 10 communities that make up Anaocha Local Government Area on Saturday endorsed Soludo as their choice.

Presidents General of the communities who made statements at the rally praised Soludo for his numerous achievements in the state.

Chief Kenneth Echendu, who spoke on behalf of the Presidents-General emphasised the positive changes brought about by Soludo’s leadership.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. John Chuma Nwosu, has challenged the donation of funds to the governor of Anambra State by various communities.

Nwosu said the donations breached the electoral laws, describing the development as deeply troubling.

Soludo has been moving his campaign train from community to community, and each community visited presented checks to him, ranging in tens and hundreds of millions to support his re-election.

Nwosu, who spoke to journalists warned that it raised serious concerns under the nation’s electoral laws, as well as moral and ethical questions.

“I’m aware of reports that some groups and towns have made humongous donations to Governor Soludo and APGA in purported support of his campaign. Such donations raise genuine concerns about compliance with the Electoral Act, morality, and the rule of law.

“If cash-strapped local governments are donating millions to the governor’s campaign, that is a charade and a blatant display of official dishonesty,” he stated.