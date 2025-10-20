SERAP to Akpabio, Abbas: Account for Missing N18.6bn for NASS Commission Office Complex

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has called on the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, to promptly account for the missing N18.6bn meant for the construction of the National Assembly Commission Office Complex, as documented in the latest 2022 annual report by the Auditor-General of the Federation.

SERAP urged the two leaders of the National Assembly to disclose the name of the alleged ‘fictitious construction company’ that reportedly collected N18.6bn for the construction of the National Assembly Commission Office Complex, including the names and details of the directors, shareholders and the company’s address.

It asked them to explain the failure to follow the Procurement Act, including the failure to carry out any needs assessment before the award of the contract, to advertise the bidding, to issue a contract agreement, and to issue bidders’ quotations before the construction company was paid N18.6 billion.

The rights groups charged Akpabio and Abbas to explain the rationale for the ‘inflation of the contract by N6.9 billion for the conversion of the roof garden to office space’, and why no approval was obtained for the upward review of the contract, and to disclose the implementation status of the project.

The grave allegations are documented in the latest 2022 annual report published by the Auditor-General of the Federation on 9 September 2025.

In the letter dated 18 October 2025 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “These grim allegations by the Auditor-General suggest grave violations of the public trust, the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended), and national and international anticorruption obligations.

“The National Assembly can only effectively perform its oversight and anti-corruption roles if it can demonstrate exemplary leadership to probe the allegations of corruption and mismanagement involving the NASS commission.

“The National Assembly ought to live up to its constitutional responsibilities by upholding and defending the basic principles of transparency, accountability and the rule of law.

“Addressing the allegations would improve public confidence and trust in the ability of the National Assembly to exercise their constitutional and oversight responsibilities, and to adhere to the highest standards of integrity, transparency and accountability in the management of public funds.

“It would also show that the National Assembly is acting in the best interest of the people, and not for personal interest.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 7 days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel you, the National Assembly and the National Assembly Service Commission to comply with our request in the public interest,” SERAP said.