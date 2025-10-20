Onyejeocha Unveils Plans for National Job Centres, Commends Mastercard Foundation’s Empowerment Strategy for Nigerian Youth

Mary Nnah

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Rt. Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to promoting dignified, inclusive, and transformative work for Nigerians, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking at the Mastercard Foundation Annual Nigeria Partner Convening held in Lagos on Wednesday, Rt. Hon. Onyejeocha announced the planned launch of the National Job Centre Project, a nationwide network of employability hubs designed to connect trained Nigerians to real job opportunities and strengthen Nigeria’s labour market infrastructure.

“The National Job Centres will integrate digital job matching, data tracking, and career advisory services to create a harmonised and inclusive system.

“They form part of a national labour framework that empowers youth to contribute meaningfully to local industries and compete confidently on the global stage,” she said.

The Minister also unveiled the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP), a flagship initiative designed to enhance the employability of young Nigerians and ensure a smoother transition between training and jobs.

“Through LEEP, we are enhancing the employability of young Nigerians and strengthening the bridge between training and jobs.

“Our goal is not just to create employment but to build systems that protect workers’ rights, ensure fair wages, and strengthen labour market governance,” she stated.

Rt. Hon. Onyejeocha commended the Mastercard Foundation for its steadfast partnership with Nigeria through the Young Africa Works strategy, which she said has empowered youth by providing skills, creating jobs, and supporting entrepreneurship across the country.

“Over the past six years, through the Young Africa Works strategy, your partnerships have not only provided skills but opened pathways to jobs, entrepreneurship, and hope for thousands across Nigeria,” she said.

She noted that the Foundation’s approach aligns strongly with the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, especially in driving the national vision to transform skills into sustainable jobs for Nigerian youth.

“Your focus on evidence, collaboration, and inclusion resonates deeply with the Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly our national drive to make skills-to-jobs a reality for every Nigerian youth,” she added.

The Minister emphasised that achieving decent and sustainable work requires collaboration among all stakeholders, including government, the private sector, development partners, and civil society.

“Building an inclusive and sustainable ecosystem for work requires collective effort. We invite partners to collaborate with us in driving job access through these platforms and accelerating economic outcomes across Nigeria’s labour ecosystem,” she said.

She reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to partnerships that promote employment creation, social inclusion, and economic stability in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment stands ready to continue working with the Mastercard Foundation and all stakeholders to build a future where work is dignified, inclusive, and transformative,” she noted