NGO Launches Empowerment Programme for Military Personnel, Dependants of Fallen Heroes

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Support Our Troops (SOT) Foundation, at the weekend unveiled its annual empowerment programme designed to better the well-being and economic stability of 100 military families across the country.

The programme is designed to promote integrity, stability and self-reliance among military families while strengthening social inclusion and national unity.

The year-long initiative will extend targeted support to widows, orphans, wounded soldiers, deployed personnel as well as retired servicemen and women.

Speaking the programme launch in Abuja, the Chief Project Coordinator, SOT, Ojinika Mba-Kalu, disclosed that plan was underway to empower 100 beneficiaries nationwide between October 2025 and 2026.

According to her, the target was to make at least 70 per cent achieve sustainable income within a year of training and mentorship, adding that the empowerment drive will focus on vocational and entrepreneurial skills, small business development and direct welfare support.

She described the launch of the empowerment programme as a renewed call to collective responsibility, and a show of gratitude to the armed forces for their sacrifices to the nation.

Ojinika Mba-Kalu explained that the initiative was part of a campaign to address long-standing concerns about the living conditions of military families, particularly those of fallen heroes.

Giving further insight, Mba-Kalu stated that the programme will unfold in phases, beginning with the selection of beneficiaries through a transparent partnership framework with key military associations.

The first training cohort, she added, is expected to begin early next year, covering both vocational instruction and business education.

A second cohort will follow by mid-2026, with the final round of financial grants and support disbursed by September.

SOT, she stressed, designed the project to promote integrity, stability and self-reliance among military families while strengthening social inclusion and national unity, adding that beneficiaries will receive both training and post-launch mentoring to ensure continuity and measurable progress.

“We are going to extend our support to not just the widows, but also the deployed troops, the wounded, the orphans, and the retired soldiers. That is our priority and focus for this one-year-long programme.

“Our vision is to lift the spirits of Nigerian military personnel and their families. Whether it is the widows of fallen heroes, retired officers or their dependents, they all matter to us,” she said.

One of the directors of SOT Foundation, Tokumbo Oladende, said since inception, the organisation had worked closely with the Ministry of Defence and other partners to deliver care packs, school supplies and support materials to barracks communities nationwide.

He added that also sponsored hospital treatments and provided learning equipment to military schools, adding that beyond financial empowerment, the programme was aimed at restoring dignity and confidence among families that have borne the burden of military service and to raise awareness among Nigerians about their shared responsibility in supporting those who defend the country.

In a goodwill message at the launch, the Executive Director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Ibrahim (Rasanjani), expressed gratitude to the SOTC Foundation “for including CISLAC in this exceptional empowerment initiative, which highlights the organisers’ steadfast dedication to nation, our courageous military personnel, including wounded service members, uplifting and empowering those who have devoted their lives to serving our retired officers, and the widows or next of kin of our fallen heroes.”

Also, in her goodwill message, the Interim President of Military Widows Association (MIWA), Mrs. Olubunmi Ese-Okiti, said: “As we launch the annual Support Our Troops Empowerment Programme, we honour the sacrifices of our military families, wounded service personnel, retired personnel, widows and next of kin of our fallen heroes. This programme embodies our commitment to supporting those who have served and sacrificed for our nation.”

Earlier in her opening remarks, Chairman of the National Council of Nigerian Legion, Ms. Grace Morenike Henry, urged the promoters of the annual empowerment programme to extend it across the country.