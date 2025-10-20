FG Seeks States’ Collaboration in Curbing Child Labour, GBV, Decries Police Attitude



Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia



The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has called for stronger synergy between states and federal authorities in the fight against child labour and gender-based violence(GBV).

The State Controller of Labour in charge of Abia, Dr. Helen Okpara made the call in Umuahia during a courtesy visit to Governor Alex Otti following her resumption of duty in the state.

However, the controller decried lack of adequate police cooperation in efforts to checkmate child labour and GBV, saying that progress has been stalled in the fight due to the non-committal attitude of the police.

She said that FMLE was desirous of collaborating with Abia workers to assist them sharpening their skills and attaining optimal productivity.

Mrs. Okpara advocated the establishment of a functional skill acquisition centre in Abia to empower youths who could not continue their education to the tertiary level.

According to her, the trainees on completion of the programme, would be issued internationally recognised trade test certificates with which they would make decent living by getting good jobs or becoming self-employed.

The State Controller, praised Otti for his infrastructural strides and welfare reforms that have transformed the state’s labour environment.

She noted the improved road network in Aba has provided a major boost for businesses and industrial operations in the state, adding that government’s prudent financial management was commendable.

Okpara expressed appreciation to the Abia governor for ensuring prompt salary payments, and ongoing efforts to clear the huge salary arrears left by the immediate past administration.

She specially cited the Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba, which she said had previously suffered incessant strikes due to unpaid salary arrears.

On the recent employment of over 5,000 teachers by the Abia government, the Controller described the massive recruitment as a bold step that has lifted many families out of poverty, which aligns with FG’s policies.

Governor Otti, in his response, assured the Controller that his government was committed to prioritising workers’ welfare, sustenance of its policy on skill acquisition and manpower training, as well as stamping out GBV.

He told the Controller and her delegation that “we take skill acquisition very seriously” hence the setting up of a leadership academy and inauguration of technological skills acquisition centre.

The board is chaired by Professor Ndubuisi Ekekwe, a U.S-based, Abia-born inventor.



Otti stated that 510 youths have been trained on tech and digital skills following the introduction of technologically driven programme by his government.



He said that another set of 850 persons comprising 50 persons from each of the 17 LGAs are currently lodged in Aba and undergoing 12 weeks training, under the TechRise programme.



“For us, we are looking at acquisition of modern skills so that our people can compete globally in the world of artificial intelligence, robotics, 3D printing, electric vehicles, driverless cars, etc. The world has moved.



“So, it (tech) is something that occupies a very important space in our plan. I don’t think you can get any better than that,” Otti said.