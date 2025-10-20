Fayemi, Group Hail Oyebanji for  Good Governance in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The immediate-past Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has commended the incumbent state Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, for his developmental strides, transformative leadership, and for building on the legacy of continuity in governance, describing the governor as his greatest achievement.

The former governor gave the commendation last Saturday at Ijelu-Ekiti during the inauguration of the newly constructed Itapa-Ijelu-Omu road, as part of activities to mark the third anniversary of the Oyebanji administration.

Addressing journalists at the event, Fayemi said he would describe Oyebanji as his greatest achievement.

According to him, “Absolutely, he is my greatest achievement because I have my own imperfections but those imperfections he has managed to either correct or reduce them, and God has been kind to us in Ekiti State by giving us a governor who can focus on the transformation agenda for the people of state, and who is not giving to unnecessary politicking at the expense of development.

“I want to thank our governor for not disappointing us and for holding firm to his God and the truth in delivering the task of governing Ekiti State, and leaving it better than the way we left it. We have every reason to be proud of him. We have no reason to abandon him.

“Just like the governor mentioned in his remarks, I was counting roads that we started and could not complete, and I cannot recollect any that have not been completed now- Itapa-Ijelu-Omu, done; Omisanjana-Atlas, completed; Agric Olope-Moferere completed; Ijurin-Ayegunle, completed; GRA Third Extension, completed; Ikole-Ara-Isinbode, completed; Ikere-Ilawe, completed, and of course Ekiti Ring Road has been completed.”

In a separate development, an All Progressive Congress (APC) support group, under the auspices of the BAO Grassroots Support for President Tinubu, has hailed Governor Oyebanji for living up to expectations with the mandate given to him by the electorate in the last three years in Ekiti State.

The group expressed satisfaction that Ekiti State has grown in leaps and bounds socially, economically, and politically under Oyebanji’s watch, and has become a model of good governance and purposeful leadership in Nigeria.

Assessing the performance of Oyebanji in a statement issued by its state Coordinator, Prince Tunji Ogunlola, and the Director of Publicity, Mr. Odunayo Ogunmola, the group stressed that all indices on the ground point to the fact that the people of Ekiti State did not make a mistake by electing Oyebanji as their governor in 2022 with what it described as “a stellar performance in the last three years.”

The BAO Grassroots Support for President Tinubu also lauded the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for upholding constitutionalism, statutory procedure, and due process on the steps that led to Oyebanji’s adoption as the party’s consensus candidate ahead of the 2026 governorship poll in Ekiti State.

The body pointed at what it called “massive turnaround of the Ekiti Agro Cargo International Airport,” which was recently approved by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to commence commercial flight operations as an unprecedented achievement that Ekiti State at home and in diaspora should be proud of.

It equally credited Oyebanji with turning Ekiti State to a renowned hub for commercial agriculture through huge investment in the sector in areas of massive land clearing, improved yield, procurement of more tractors as well as other equipment, employment opportunities for thousands of young commercial farmers across five clusters and sale of excess farm produce to members of the public at highly subsidized prices, among others.