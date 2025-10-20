Experts Demand Justice Reform, Say Death Penalty Has Failed to Deter Crime

Wale Igbintade

Stakeholders have renewed calls on the Nigerian government to abolish capital punishment and replace it with life imprisonment.

They urged authorities to amend relevant criminal laws and remove the death penalty as a form of punishment.

They also advocated for a justice system that prioritises victims’ genuine needs through restorative and humane measures rather than retribution.

The legal experts made these calls during the commemoration of the 23rd World Day Against the Use of the Death Penalty, themed “Death Penalty Protects No One”, and at the launch of The Inclusion Project (TIP)’s documentary titled “Justice Reimagined: Voices of Loss.”

The documentary amplified the voices and experiences of victims of capital offences, offering a rare and powerful perspective on the use of the death penalty in Nigeria.

Through their stories, it revealed the human impact of the justice system and challenged the belief that death sentences deter violent crimes.

On the contrary, it showed that capital punishment has not reduced violent offences but has instead heightened the risk of wrongful convictions and the irreversible tragedy of executing innocent persons.

The film called for a justice system rooted in fairness, rehabilitation, and the protection of human dignity rather than retribution.

It also urged the Nigerian government to re-examine the continued retention of the death penalty and prioritise reforms that ensure fair trials and invest in crime prevention strategies that address the root causes of violence.

TIP’s Director, Pamela Okoroigwe, stressed the need for a shift in perspective.

“It is our hope that this documentary will serve as an educational tool for Nigerians on the use of the death penalty and a call to the government to put a stop to its application.

For too long, the death penalty has been defended on behalf of victims without actually asking them what they want.

This documentary makes it clear that many victims in Nigeria are rejecting the death penalty not out of sympathy for offenders, but because they understand that killing in response to killing does not deliver justice — it only deepens injustice,” she said.

Similarly, Abiodun Odusote, Associate Professor of Law at University of Lagos, explained that research consistently shows that the death penalty does not deter crime.

“Several studies have concluded that the death penalty does not in any way deter crime. In Nigeria, we have been applying death sentences from time immemorial, yet crimes like murder, kidnapping, and banditry continue to rise,” he said.

He added that while judges are bound by law to pronounce death sentences, governors’ reluctance to sign execution warrants has created an unofficial moratorium.

“Why don’t we have a formal moratorium such that there will not be a pronouncement of the death penalty, but offenders will be incarcerated, serving prison terms where they can show remorse for their offences?” he asked.

Also speaking, Nathaniel Ngwu, Convener of Criminal Justice Network of Nigeria, said the documentary captures the pain and disillusionment of victims whose loved ones were lost to violent crimes.

“It’s a clear indication that the provision of the death penalty is not in any way helping victims of crime,” he said.

Ngwu urged the government to declare a formal moratorium on the death penalty in Nigeria and review the impact on convicts already sentenced to death. He added that the country could learn from Malawi, Sierra Leone, and United Kingdom, which have suspended or abolished the death penalty without an increase in crime rates.

“We want to be like those nations that declared a suspension of death sentences and adopted alternatives. If we can study how they achieved that, we can replicate similar success in Nigeria,” he said.