  • Monday, 20th October, 2025

Ammasco MD Inaugurates NATA’s Office in Kano 

Nigeria | 12 minutes ago

* Describes firm’s engine oil as best in Nigeria

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Managing Director of Ammasco International Engineering, Ibrahim Mustapha Ado, has unveiled the new office of the Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), while describing Ammasco’s lubricant as the best indigenous engine oil in the country.

Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja at the weekend, the managing director said that Ammasco single-handedly built the new office as part of its efforts to support the union.

According to him, the company has a long-standing partnership with NATA, which focuses on boosting the lubricants and auto repair sectors in Nigeria through training, job creation, and the distribution of customized oil products.

Ado said Ammasco is considered to be one of the largest and fastest growing lubricant blending plants in Nigeria, with its tentacles spreading outside the country. 

He added that the company has become a household name in lubricant production, having met the standards set by international regulatory bodies such as the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) and obtained the NIS Mark of Quality.

The NATA Secretary General, Musa Yahaya, expressed gratitude to Ammasco International for constructing the building from scratch and handing it over to the association.

He explained that despite being nearly 100 years old, this is the first time the association can boast of having its own office, made possible by Ammasco International’s generosity.

Yahaya commended Ammasco for assisting NATA in training its members on genuine product identification and lubrication fundamentals, enhancing the technicians’ expertise.

