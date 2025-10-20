Again, Group Empowers 100 Ogoni Youths on Solar Installation, Maintenance 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A non-governmental organisation under the aegis of Lekeh Development Foundation (LDF), has again trained 100 Ogoni youths on free intensive solar installation and maintenance.

The training was organised by LDF with support from the United Nations Development Programme–Global Environment Facility (UNDP-GEF) Small Grant Programme.

During the graduation ceremony, held at the weekend, in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Executive Director of LDF, Friday Nbani, said is a completion of a gender-inclusive renewable energy skills programme aimed at empowering young people with sustainable livelihood opportunities and promoting clean energy adoption in Ogoniland.

Nbani explained that the initiative was designed to build the capacity of Ogoni youths and reduce unemployment through renewable energy skills development.

“We operate as a community-based organization monitoring issues of environmental degradation from oil spills to gas flaring and flooding all of which have destroyed livelihoods in Ogoni. We decided to respond through capacity building.

“This solar training is our pilot project, and we’re grateful to the UNDP-GEF Small Grant Programme for supporting our vision,” Nbani stated.

He further explained that the choice of solar energy training was strategic, given Ogoni’s long history of pollution and loss of traditional means of livelihood such as fishing and farming.

“Our people were born into a degraded environment where fishing and farming no longer sustain families. Training youths in solar installation is a way of creating new, clean, and sustainable income sources while reducing dependence on fossil fuels,” he added.

Nbani also revealed that the foundation had helped the beneficiaries form a cooperative society, which will soon evolve into a registered solar company to enable them to operate independently and create job linkages with solar firms in Port Harcourt.

In his remarks, HRH Godwin Apere, the Paramount Ruler of Kaani, commended the foundation for its commitment to youth empowerment and sustainable development in Ogoni.

“I want to thank the Lekeh Foundation for ensuring that our youths are meaningfully engaged. Solar energy is a clean and renewable technology, and you are the first batch of trained installers in this region. Use this opportunity wisely, grow your skills, and train others,” the monarch advised.

Also speaking, Melody Barry-Yobo, Program Coordinator of the foundation, described the initiative as a success story that should be expanded to benefit more communities.

“This program has been exciting and transformative. These 100 youths are now solar entrepreneurs, ready to connect their communities to clean energy. We appeal to UNDP-GEF to scale up this project so more young people can benefit,” she said.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the life-changing opportunity.

Godsgift Stella, said: “Before now, I knew nothing about electrical systems, but today I can confidently install and maintain solar panels. Being a woman in this field makes me proud because it shows that gender doesn’t limit what one can achieve.”

Another participant said the programme gave him the confidence and skills to start a new career path, adding that it has provided hope for many youths who were previously idle.