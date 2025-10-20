2027 Presidency: Ogun PDP Stakeholders Endorse Olawepo-Hashim

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The 2027 presidential race took a defining turn last Friday as stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State formally endorsed Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim for president, declaring that the era of “politics of entitlement” is over.

The endorsement, made under the aegis of the Olawepo-Hashim Solidarity Movement (GHSM), positions Ogun as the epicenter of a growing South-west political reawakening, a wave that has already gained traction across Osun, Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, and Oyo States.

Speaking after the adoption, State Coordinator of GHSM, Hon. Gbenga Idowu, described Hashim as “the bridge between the North and South” and “the most competent and credible alternative to the failed All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership.”

“President Tinubu has failed both Nigeria and the South West. What he promised as renewal has turned into national ruin. Inflation is at its worst, insecurity has deepened, and the people are hungry,” Idowu declared.

He added that Ogun is joining the rest of the South-west to say enough is enough. It was here that Tinubu once said ‘Emilokan’ and God permitted it.

Today, we are saying, ‘Baba, eti ja wa kule. Ni 2027, Gbenga ni o má gbe wa ga’, meaning, the feast is over; it is Gbenga who will lift us higher.”

The stakeholders hailed Hashim’s comprehensive $4 trillion economic blueprint, which emphasises industrial expansion, energy reform, agricultural value chains, and youth employment as pillars for national rebirth.

They also praised his integrated national security plan, which combines intelligence coordination, defense reform, and community policing to tackle insecurity holistically.

“Gbenga Hashim has a plan, not slogans. While others trade in political catchphrases, Hashim offers leadership with depth, clarity, and vision,” Idowu asserted.

The Hashim’s wave is already resonating across the South-west, with similar endorsements emerging from PDP stakeholders and grassroots coalitions in Osun, Oyo, Lagos, and Ekiti, signaling what political observers describe as a “South-west PDP rebirth” anchored on Hashim’s leadership.

“Gbenga Hashim is not in politics for ego or profit,” Idowu emphasised. He is here for purpose to unite our nation, reform our economy, and restore the dignity of governance.”

Dr. Olawepo-Hashim, a founding member of the PDP, businessman, and former presidential candidate, has in recent months emerged as a formidable national contender ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Political analysts said Ogun’s endorsement marks a major shift in regional dynamics and could reshape South West politics in the countdown to 2027.