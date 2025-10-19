UN Restates Importance of Data in Advancing Sustainable Development

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The United Nations (UN) has restated the importance of data in advancing sustainable development for all.

The global body emphasised that citizens everywhere deserve trustworthy data to inform public policy and strengthen accountability.

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, reiterated the importance of data in a message to mark World Statistics Day 2025.

He said: “This year’s observance reaffirms our commitment to the Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics: impartiality, professionalism and commitment to scientific principles and professional ethics. Citizens everywhere deserve trustworthy data to inform public policy and strengthen accountability. Let us use this day to champion the power of data in advancing sustainable development for all.”

Guterres explained that the World Statistics Day is observed once every five years to spotlight the vital role of statistics in addressing the “challenges of our time”.

He noted that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have helped transform statistical systems and increase the availability of data.

According to him, “In times of crisis, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, statistical systems proved their resilience, delivering the data that guided life-saving decisions as well as social and economic recovery.

“As we confront increasingly interconnected global challenges – from climate change to rising inequalities – timely, accurate, disaggregated, and independent data has never been more essential.”

The World Statistics Day is a global event first observed on 20 October 2010 to recognise the importance of statistics in everyday life and in decision-making.

Proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly, the day is celebrated every five years on 20 October, highlighting the contributions of statisticians and data professionals to social and economic development.

The event has since grown to include various activities worldwide, such as workshops, public events, and media awareness campaigns, aimed at promoting data literacy and trust in official statistics.