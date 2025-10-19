Too Late for Makinde to Cry over PDP’s Fate

It was an irony for the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde to caution some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja last week against plans to disrupt the upcoming national convention of the party.

The governor, who is also the Chairman of the PDP National Convention Transportation Sub-committee, gave the warning while speaking with journalists after the inaugural meeting of the sub-committee.

The elective national convention of the opposition party holds in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital, from 15 to 16 November.

Makinde said that since 1999, the PDP had gone through different challenges and experiences, the lowest of which was losing power in 2015.

Ironically, the same Makinde who alongside the Minister of the Federal Capital (FCT), Nyesom Wike; former governors Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, weakened the PDP and ensured that it lost the 2023 presidential election is now cautioning others who are working against the party.

When they were busy moving from one place to the other in aso-ebi and campaigning against their presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and leaders of the party, they didn’t realise that their actions and inactions would come back to haunt him.

Today, Wike, Ortom, Ikpeazu and Ugwuanyi have abandoned Makinde.

Atiku and others have also left the PDP for the Oyo State governor.

Barely 24 hours after Makinde’s warning, there was an open drama at the Federal High Court in Abuja between the National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagum and the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, over who holds the authority to appoint lawyers for the party.

PDP is suffering from the consequences of the role played by members of the G-5 governors. They are all reaping the fruits of their previous role and should enjoy the drama.