Osinbajo, Nwachukwu, Bago, Others Hail Peterside’s Books on Leadership

Wale Igbintade

Prominent Nigerians, including a former Vice President, Prof. Professor Yemi Osinbajo; former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Major General Ike Nwachukwu (rtd); Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago; and others, have praised the former Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside’s two new books, Leading in a Storm, and Beneath the Surface.

They described the works as essential reads for current and aspiring leaders, as well as for all those interested in Nigeria’s socio-economic development.

In his remarks at the public presentation of the books in Lagos, Osinbajo characterised Peterside as a participant-observer deeply involved in reform efforts rather than a detached critic.

He praised the books for combining rigorous analysis with practical solutions.

Highlighting Dakuku’s commentary on the judiciary, Osinbajo commended the author’s courage in addressing sensitive topics without sensationalism, while proposing reforms that are both principled and feasible.

He concluded that these books serve not merely as essays but as operational manuals to guide leaders in thoughtful decision-making.

Similarly, Nwachukwu, who chaired the book launch, recalled Peterside’s consistent public service record—from his tenure in the House of Representatives to his leadership at NIMASA and his widely read column—emphasising his unwavering advocacy for justice, fairness, free expression, and national development through education, industrialisation, and technology.

Nwachukwu challenged Nigerians to rethink their democracy based on principle and performance amid shifting party loyalties and weak ideologies.

He renewed his call for a People’s Federal Constitution that respects Nigeria’s diverse nationalities and rewards productivity while ensuring fair federal contributions.

The retired general noted that these books do more than diagnose problems, adding that they call for bold, value-driven, accountable leadership and institution-building beyond politics.

On his part, Governor Bago, in a message, aligned Leading in a Storm with Niger’s recent achievements in community security, infrastructure rebuilding, and its rise as Nigeria’s food basket.

He emphasised that leadership requires more than criticism and praised Peterside for offering actionable solutions being applied in Niger State.

The governor fondly recalled his long relationship with the author and noted how over the years he has proven to be consistent, principled, and an intellectual.

He offered to purchase copies for all the Niger State government officials.

The Chief Presenter for Beneath the Surface, Jackson Offor, described the book as a reflective mirror on Nigeria’s soul, tracing through its seventy essays the nation’s challenges rooted in deficits of truth, trust, and accountability.

Chief Presenter for Leading in a Storm, Mr. Adokiye Ikpoki, summarised it as a strategic guide for leadership in volatile times, advocating anticipation over reaction, making informed decisions, expanding intelligence networks, early truth communication, protecting critical services, learning from crises, and rewarding results.

He acknowledged the resilience Nigerians showed during COVID-19 but wished the book had been available earlier.

On his part, investment banker, Atedo Peterside, in his goodwill message, emphasised the importance of boldly speaking truth to power at all times and highlighted the author’s unwavering role as a consistent source of ideas.

Similarly, a former Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Timi Alaibe, harped on disciplined reform and the need for leaders to be readers.

In the same vein, George Etomi described the rule of law as the main foundation for practicing democracy.

Representing the NIMASA Director-General, the Executive Director, Chudi Offodile, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to high leadership standards for safety, maritime trade growth, and institution-building. Professor Sunday Adebisi of the University of Lagos and Dr. Rita Agu of the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs reviewed the books.

Dakuku Peterside dedicated the event to Nigeria’s determined public servants, entrepreneurs, business leaders, educators, and reformers—those who persevere with courage and hope.