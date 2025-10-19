Nigeria to Open U17 World Cup Adventure Against Canada Today

It is the Football Academy Mohammed VI (Pitch 2) in Moroccan city of Salé that Nigeria’s U17 women national team, the Flamingos, will today begin their campaign for this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup against Canada. This will be the second meeting between these two sides at this level – with the first ending in a 1-1 draw.

Now, 13 years later, the stakes are higher, the teams are more evolved, and the Flamingos are ready to show how far they’ve come under Coach Bankole Olowookere.

The Flamingos arrived in Rabat full of confidence after a strong preparation phase that saw them play several high-intensity warm-up matches.

They recorded double-digit wins, scored freely, and displayed sharp movement and creativity across the final third — hallmarks of Olowookere’s “high-pressing football” philosophy. The girls showed tenacity, depth, and the capacity to react under pressure when they triumphed 3–2 over Paraguay after narrowly losing to New Zealand in one of their test matches.

All eyes will now be on their World Cup opener, where discipline, composure, and efficient finishing will be key against a well-organized Canadian side who come into this fixture known for their tactical structure, physical strength, and compact defensive shape.

The North Americans have proven tough customers for African teams in past youth tournaments, and Sunday’s clash will test Nigeria’s ability to handle sustained physical pressure while maintaining their attacking rhythm.

Nigeria’s ambitions are much more than just advancing from the group. After their impressive run to third place in India in 2022 and quarterfinals in the last edition in the Dominican Republic, the Flamingos are hungry to push further — and a strong opening result against Canada would send a clear message of intent to the rest of Group D, which also includes France and Samoa.