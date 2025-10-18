YPP Chieftain, Okeke Joins APGA, Hails Soludo’s Leadership Qualities

A chieftain of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and former House of Representatives candidate for Idemili Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election, Stanley Chikaodili Okeke, popularly known as Ugbo, has officially joined the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Okeke announced his defection during the APGA gubernatorial campaign rally held in Nkpor, Idemili, which had in attendance Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, members of the State Executive Council, APGA National Working Committee and several dignitaries.

Speaking after the event, Okeke said his decision to join APGA was inspired by Soludo’s exceptional leadership qualities, which he described as “magnetic and transformative.”

“Governor Soludo is a man you cannot afford not to like. As a leader, he is decisive and focused. When he believes in something, he stands by it. I believe this is how every true leader should behave — one whose actions are not determined by the crowd but by conviction,” Okeke stated.

He further commended the Soludo administration for its achievements in infrastructure, security, and strategic governance, noting that the governor’s leadership has repositioned Anambra on a new path of progress.

“Under Soludo’s leadership, Ndigbo are beginning to re-evaluate their political strategies at the national level. The governor has also decisively reduced insecurity in Anambra, making it possible for people to return safely to their communities. With the massive infrastructural transformation ongoing, Anambra is fast becoming the destination point Soludo envisioned in 2021 — and I can’t help but support him to continue his good work,” he added.

When asked if his defection was linked to any political ambition ahead of the 2027 general election, Okeke dismissed the speculation, stating that his priority is to ensure Governor Soludo’s re-election in the forthcoming gubernatorial poll.

“My focus now is to ensure that the Governor is voted for massively across my constituency and beyond. That is my motivation for now. The 2027 general election is still far off, what matters most is ensuring Soludo’s re-election,” he affirmed.