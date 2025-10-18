  • Saturday, 18th October, 2025

 US Embassy Warns Citizens Over Planned #FreeNnamdiKanuNow Protest

The United States Embassy in Abuja yesterday issued a security alert to Americans ahead of the planned #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest scheduled for the Federal Capital Territory on Monday.

The planned protest was announced by activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore.

In a statement on its website, the Embassy warned that the protest could lead to disruptions and potential violence.

“The US Embassy in Abuja informs US citizens that the Free Nnamdi Kanu Now protest has called for peaceful demonstrations on Monday, October 20th, 2025, in Abuja.

“There may be roadblocks, traffic congestion, and confrontations between police and protestors that could turn violent around Eagle Square and the Central Business District.

“The Embassy advises all U.S. citizens to avoid this area and to severely limit all movement throughout the city on Monday, October 20th,” the statement added.

The Embassy recommended that children stay home from school and that domestic staff who commute from outside Abuja not report to work on that day.

