Tourism, Hospitality Should Be Regulated, Says NBA President

Charles Ajunwa

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Afam Osigwe, SAN, has emphasised the urgent need for effective regulation in Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism sector, noting that the industry must be properly guided by law to yield full national and economic benefit.

He made this remark when the Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Dr. Abisoye Fagade, paid him a courtesy visit at the NBA House in Abuja.

Osigwe, who commended the ongoing transformation and professionalisation drive being championed by NIHOTOUR under Dr. Fagade’s leadership, noted that with proper legal and institutional frameworks, the hospitality and tourism sector could become one of Nigeria’s most reliable engines for job creation, youth empowerment, and global competitiveness.

“Our hospitality and tourism industry must be regulated to yield maximum benefits for Nigeria. Proper standards, accountability, and consumer protection are key. The NBA is ready to collaborate with NIHOTOUR in providing the necessary legal backbone to achieve this,”

Osigwe said.

In his response, Fagade expressed appreciation for the NBA’s willingness to partner NIHOTOUR, describing the Association as a critical stakeholder in strengthening institutional governance across service industries.

“Regulation backed by strong legal principles is vital to ensuring our sector’s growth is both sustainable and globally credible. NIHOTOUR is committed to driving this transformation in line with national tourism policy,” the DG, NIHOTOUR stressed.

The visit marks the beginning of a new partnership between NIHOTOUR and the NBA aimed at enhancing legal collaboration, policy alignment, and professional training on tourism law and ethics. The engagement supports NIHOTOUR’s broader mission of building a competent, compliant, and competitive tourism workforce for Nigeria.