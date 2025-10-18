State Forces Secure Four Fresh Convictions in Plateau

.PSC elevates one AIG, one CP, 11 DCPs, Other to Next Ranks

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The military high command has disclosed that ongoing operations by troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces in collaboration with other security agencies under a joint task force, have led to the conviction of four criminal suspects in Plateau State.

Also, the Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of AIG Dankwara Adamu Mohammed to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police, CP Abibo Deinma Reuben from the rank of Commissioner to Assistant Inspector General of Police and 11 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the rank of substantive Commissioners.

The military noted that recent operational successes—whether in counter-terrorism, anti-banditry, maritime security, or joint internal security efforts—are not merely victories on the battlefield, but clear demonstrations of the troops’ resolve to secure every inch of the nation.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, attributed these achievements to coordinated efforts, intelligence-driven strategies, and the continued support of patriotic Nigerians.

Kangye said, “In another development, four suspects were arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Jos South LGA of Plateau State on 8 October 2025. The suspects were charged with conspiracy and theft, to which they pleaded guilty. They were each sentenced to one year in prison.”

He further revealed that troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, during an offensive operation, arrested a suspected gunrunner and two members of a drug cartel in Lere and Shinkafi LGAs of Kaduna and Zamfara States respectively.

Troops also recovered 1,307 live rounds of ammunition, six mobile phones, vehicles, large quantities of cannabis and crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ice), motorcycles, and the sum of N227,000.

General Kangye added that troops of the Joint Task Force South-South, Operation Delta Safe, foiled an oil theft operation valued at over N98 million.

According to him, the breakdown of the intercepted products includes 92,500 litres of stolen crude oil, 1,575 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 660 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK), and 5,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

In addition, troops discovered and destroyed 11 crude oil cooking ovens, seven dugout pits, nine boats, 14 storage tanks, and seven illegal refining sites.

He commended the gallant troops for their unwavering dedication and bravery in the face of evolving security challenges.

“We also acknowledge the sacrifices made by our personnel—particularly those who have paid the ultimate price, and those who continue to serve with honour and distinction. Their bravery inspires us to press forward until peace and stability are fully restored across all regions. Let me assure Nigerians that the Armed Forces remain committed, resilient, and ever-ready to uphold our constitutional mandate. Together, with the cooperation of all stakeholders and the support of the public, we will continue to advance towards a safer and more secure Nigeria,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, a statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said AIG Mohammed who represents the North-east geopolitical zone, replaces retired DIG Sahabu Abubakar Yahaya, who has since left the Force Management Team.

Ani listed the names of Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to the rank of substantive Commissioners as follows: Naziru Bello Kankarofi, Nendel Joseph Gomwalk, Tijani Olaiwola Fatai, Wilson Aniefiok Akpan, Morkwap Dongshal, and Abdullateef Ajape Yusuf. Others include Cletus Nwadiogbu, Deputy Commissioner, Finance and Administration, Taraba State; Ahmed Mohammed Bello, Abdulraheem Nurudeen, Patrick Daaor, and Umar Mohammed Hadejia.

According to him, the commission also approved the promotion of 13 Assistant Commissioners of Police to the rank of Deputy Commissioners.

He revealed that the newly promoted Deputy Commissioners include David Gbenga Ojo, Umaru Bello Bichi, Bala Salihu Jarumai, Makanjuola Abiodun, Shafii Abdulkarim, Mohammed Ajose, Mukter Bello (Delta Command), and Madamani Adamu. Others are Omololu Vaughan, Linus Ogbodo, Emmanuel Anene Ogbuanya, Tijani Richard Gotom, Shehu Sambo Bawa Ibrahim, and two specialists: Dr. Onwuegbuzie Gerald Awele (Medical Doctor) and Hamza Ali (Nurse).

According to Ani, 44 Chief Superintendents of Police were also promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police. They include Victoria Olayinka Mulero, Commanding Officer, SPU Base 22, Oyo State; Alirat Odunola Adedeji; Olufunmilola Oluwaseun Amore; Ezeokafor Emmanuel Nnonso; Conchita Ngozi Uzoma Braide; Onaji Patrick; Anayochukwu Henry Ekeocha; and Alkali Abbah Hadeja (Works), among others.

The commission also approved the promotion of 412 Superintendents of Police to the rank of Chief Superintendents.

Chairman of the commission, DIG Argungu (rtd), congratulated the newly promoted officers and called for their renewed commitment to the service of the Nigerian nation.