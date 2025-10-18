Stanbic IBTC Partners LOXEA BYD to Promote Sustainable Transportation

Dike Onwuamaeze

In a strategic move to advance Nigeria’s shift toward sustainable transportation, Stanbic IBTC Bank has announced its partnership with LOXEA Nigeria, to make eco-friendly mobility more accessible to Nigerians through innovative and flexible financing solutions.

LOXEA Nigeria is the exclusive distributor of BYD electric and hybrid vehicles in Nigeria and a subsidiary of CFAO Mobility.

This partnership was officially launched during the week at an exclusive product showcase held at the BYD showroom in Victoria Island, Lagos.

In a bid to encourage early adoption, Stanbic IBTC said that the initiative included one-month special incentives, such as vendor discounts and reduced interest rates on vehicle financing.

Speaking on the partnership, the Executive Director at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Mr. Olu Delano, said: “This alliance underscores our dedication to empowering Nigerians with green alternatives that not only address environmental concerns but also offer practical, cost-effective solutions for everyday mobility. By combining LOXEA BYD’s innovative electric and hybrid vehicles with our flexible financing, we are not just offering cars, we are driving a cleaner future.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Managing Director of LOXEA Nigeria, Mr. Mehdi Slimani, added that “at LOXEA, we are proud to lead the transition toward cleaner mobility in Nigeria. Distributing BYD’s cutting-edge electric vehicles, along with our comprehensive suite of fleet and mobility solutions, allows us to offer a truly future-ready alternative. This partnership with Stanbic IBTC is a significant step forward in making electric mobility more accessible and practical for Nigerian drivers. Together, we are not just introducing new vehicles, — we are shaping a smarter, greener transportation ecosystem.”

The event sparked enthusiasm among attendees from various sectors, reflecting growing interest in sustainable automotive solutions.

Models like the BYD ATTO 3 and BYD Dolphin were showcased as practical options for urban mobility that offered reduced reliance on fossil fuels, lower operational costs, and a smaller environmental footprint.

Looking ahead, this partnership positions Stanbic IBTC Bank as a key enabler of Nigeria’s renewable energy transition, expanding access to sustainable transport for a broader audience. Through strategic collaborations like this, the bank continues to drive innovation in financial services tailored to eco-conscious consumers.