Senate Panel Endorses Tella’s Reappointment as INEC Commissioner, Hails Integrity, Electoral Reforms Agenda

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, Chaired by Senator Simon Lalong, has recommended Professor Adeniran Rahmon Tella for reappointment as a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) representing Osun State in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tella, a Professor of Strategic Management and Public Policy, currently serves as the Deputy Dean, Faculty of Arts, Social and Management Sciences at Atiba University, Oyo.

He previously served as Resident Electoral Commissioner in both Oyo and Ekiti states, representing Osun, during which he was widely praised for impartiality and professionalism in the conduct of elections.

During his screening at the Senate yesterday, members of the Committee unanimously commended Tella’s previous tenure, describing him as a man of integrity, fairness, and transparency who had left a record of credible electoral management.

Senator Lalong, in his closing remarks, said the committee was fully satisfied with Tella’s responses and track record, noting that the decision to recommend his reappointment was unanimous.



“After a series of questions by distinguished senators, his responses were very satisfactory. The committee has no doubt in recommending Professor Tella for confirmation as Resident Electoral Commissioner for Osun State,” Lalong said.

Several senators who spoke before the confirmation, described Tella as a seasoned administrator who upheld neutrality even in highly competitive elections.

Senator Tokunbo Abiru said, “I know him very well. He was very fair during his tenure. In the 2020 elections, he conducted himself with integrity despite the tension.

“He ensured transparency in the process. That’s why I support his recommendation for reappointment.”

Also, Senator Sharafadeen Ali remarked that Tella’s reappointment was “well-deserved,”

He noted that his first tenure demonstrated that fairness and competence could coexist in Nigeria’s electoral system.

“He is a man of integrity who doesn’t play to the gallery. His record in Oyo and Ekiti States speaks for itself,” the lawmaker added.

Responding to questions from the committee, Professor Tella said his years of experience in public administration and election management had equipped him with problem-solving and organisational skills needed to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral process.

He described the off-cycle governorship elections he supervised as “high-tension contests” that tested the resilience of INEC’s operational and logistical systems, adding that he drew valuable lessons from those experiences.

He said, “I have been privileged to participate in several governorship elections conducted under challenging circumstances.

“Despite the pressures, we ensured transparency and fairness were not compromised. These experiences have prepared me for the next phase of service,” he said.

Tella identified the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) as a major milestone in Nigeria’s electoral evolution, describing it as a “game changer” that has improved credibility.

However, he acknowledged the existence of technical and human challenges that still affect its efficiency.

He said, “The BVAS technology has transformed the process, but challenges like network interference, operator errors, and inadequate adherence to the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines persist.

“If given the opportunity, I will work to strengthen these areas and ensure the laws are implemented effectively.”

The nominee also emphasised the need for openness and stakeholder engagement, particularly with political parties, civil society, and security agencies, to build trust and reduce suspicion around INEC’s operations.

“Sometimes, our policies are misunderstood by stakeholders. I intend to deepen dialogue and keep the doors open for constructive engagement. This is critical to the credibility of the process,” he stated.

Tella further proposed the full implementation of real-time electronic transmission of election results and their simultaneous public display, describing these as crucial reforms for enhancing transparency and public confidence.

“Real-time transmission and open display of results will address many lapses that have caused disputes in the past. If implemented properly, they will strengthen public confidence and the integrity of elections,” he said.

He lauded the ongoing efforts of the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act 2022, saying the proposed reforms would consolidate Nigeria’s democratic gains.

“The ongoing amendment process is timely and necessary. If properly applied, it will fortify the system and deepen voter confidence in the Commission’s work,” he said.

In his concluding remarks, Senator Lalong commended Tella’s reform-oriented responses and described him as “a committed professional with a clear understanding of Nigeria’s electoral challenges.”

He noted that the committee’s decision to endorse him was based on merit and a proven record of impartiality.

“Professor Tella has demonstrated capacity and integrity in his previous roles. Distinguished colleagues have expressed satisfaction with his performance and vision for further reforms. We therefore unanimously recommend him for confirmation,” Lalong declared.

The committee’s report will be presented to the full Senate in plenary for final confirmation by the upper legislative chamber.

If confirmed, Tella will be returning to INEC at a crucial time when public confidence in the electoral system remains under scrutiny, with high expectations for fairness, technological improvement, and institutional transparency ahead of the 2027 general elections.