Gov Yahaya Approves Over 100% Increase in Scholarship Allowance

.Expands coverage to more categories, reaffirms commitment to education, inclusivity

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved an over 100 per cent increase in scholarship allowances for students of the state origin across all categories of study.

This approval, conveyed by the Commissioner for Higher Education, Muhammad Shettima Gadam yesterday, is in line with the governor’s earlier promise of a significant increment and timely payment of scholarship allowances. It is also the first comprehensive review of scholarship payments in Gombe State since 2005.

Under the new arrangement, the governor has expanded the scope of beneficiaries to cover post graduate students, thereby accommodating a broader spectrum of learners within and outside the state.

The breakdown of the new scholarship structure shows that PhD, MSc and PGD students will be receiving N30,000 each while Degree and HND students will be getting N22,000 each. Also, NCE and ND students will have a scholarship disbursement of N18,000 each while Certificate students will receive N12,000 each per session.

In line with his administration’s inclusive governance agenda, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has also approved an increase in special allowances for persons with disabilities to N40,000 in addition to the N22, 000 approved increment.

The governor noted that this decision is in line with his vision of building a knowledge-driven, equitable and opportunity-rich society, where no group or individual is left behind.

“Our young people are the strength and hope of Gombe State. By investing in their education and welfare, we are securing the future of our state. This increment is about our belief that every student deserves the chance to succeed,” Yahaya stated.

Since assuming office, the Yahaya-led administration has prioritised education as the foundation of development.

Declaring a state of emergency on education in his first term, the governor introduced far-reaching reforms, rehabilitated and upgraded learning facilities, and invested heavily in teacher training and school infrastructure.

It would be recalled that Governor Yahaya had earlier cleared the backlog of scholarship arrears, restoring confidence and ensuring that Gombe students received their due entitlements without delay.

Meanwhile, the Gombe State Scholarship Board has announced that the verification and screening exercise for all eligible students will commence soon, with detailed schedules and modalities to be made public in due course.