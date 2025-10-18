FCT Gets New Police Commissioner, Miller, as IGP Redeploys Adewale

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced the appointment of Dantawaye Miller as the 34th Commissioner of Police for the Command.

In a statement released yesterday, the Command confirmed that the newly appointed Commissioner officially assumed duty on 17 October 2025.

He succeeds CP Ajao Adewale, who has been redeployed by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Miller, a seasoned police officer with over two decades of meritorious service, was born into the family of the late DCP Gajere Dantawaye on 15 October 1971.

He hails from Afogo, in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“He began his primary education at St. Williams Primary School, Ilorin, Kwara State, before transferring to Nuhu Primary School, Kankiya, Katsina State. He later attended Government College, Katsina, and subsequently Federal Government College, Enugu, where he obtained his Senior School Certificate in 1989. He holds a Diploma in Business Administration from Kaduna State Polytechnic, Zaria; a Bachelor of Science degree in International Studies from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; and a Master’s degree in International Studies from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

“CP Miller was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as part of Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police Course 20 in May 2000. Following his successful training and passing-out parade in 2001, he was posted to Bayelsa State Police Command in January 2002 to commence his policing career.

“Throughout his distinguished career, CP Miller has served in various strategic and command capacities across the country. These include Divisional Crime Officer, ‘A’ Division, Yenagoa; Acting Aide-de-Camp to the then Governor of Bayelsa State; Escort Commander to the then Vice President; Chief Security Officer, Ministry of Petroleum; Commanding Officer, MOPOL 24 – Presidential Villa; and Escort Commander to the then President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He has also served as Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations), FCT Police Command; Area Commander, Karewa, Adamawa State; Assistant Commissioner (CID), Oyo State Command; Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) in both Yobe and Edo state Commands; and as Commissioner of Police, Information Technology (IT), at Force Headquarters, Abuja.”

Before his current appointment, he was the Commissioner of Police for Kogi State Command.

The statement added: “A consummate professional, CP Miller has attended several local and international courses, including the Combat Operations and Counter-Terrorism Course in Gwoza, Maiduguri; Leadership Training at Shere Hills, Jos; a VVIP Protection Course in Ginegar, Israel; and the Strategic Leadership and Command Course at the Police Staff College, Jos.”

CP Miller is passionate about policing, innovation, and community safety.

His hobbies include reading, music, driving, and travelling.

In his address after assumption of office, CP Miller pledged to build on existing security frameworks, strengthen community-police partnerships, and ensure the safety and security of all residents within the Federal Capital Territory.

The Command calls on residents to continue supporting the police in their collective efforts to maintain peace and security across the FCT.