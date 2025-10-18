FAAC Disburses N2.103tn September Allocation, N122bn Less Than August’s N2.225tn

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), yesterday, shared a total sum of N2.103 trillion to the three tiers of government as Federation Revenue for the month of September 2025 from a gross total of N3.054 trillion.

The disbursement was done during its October 2025 FAAC meeting in Abuja, chaired by the Accountant General of the Federation, Shamsudeen Ogunjimi.

The shared N2.103 trillion is about N122 billion less than the N2.225 trillion disbursed in the preceding month of August.

The gross revenue of N3.054 trillion is also lower than the N 3.635 trillion garnered in the preceding month by N581 billion.

No explanation was given for the shortfalls.

The N2.103 trillion distributable revenue for the month of September comprised Gross Statutory Revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT) and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) from which the federal government received N711.314 billion, the states received N727.170 billion, local governments got N529.954 billion, while the oil producing states received N134.956 billion as 13 per cent Mineral Revenue.

The sum of N116.149 billion was for cost of collection, while N835.005 billion was allocated for Transfers, Intervention and Refunds.

Citing a communique issued by the FAAC at the end of the meeting, the Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, disclosed that the Gross Revenue available from the VAT for the month of September 2025 was N872.630 billion as against N722.619 billion distributed in the preceding month– an increase of N150.011 billion.

From this, the sum of N34.905 billion was for cost of collection, N25.132 billion given for Transfers, Intervention and Refunds while the remaining sum of N812.593 billion was distributed to the three tiers of government.

Out of this, the federal government got N121.889 billion, states received N406.297 billion and local government councils got N284.408 billion.

The Gross Statutory Revenue of N2.128 trillion received for the month was lower than the sum of N2.838 trillion garnered in the previous month by N710.134 billion.

From the stated amount, the sum of N79.090 billion was allocated for the cost of collection while a total sum of N809.873 billion was for Transfers, Intervention and Refunds.

The balance of N1.239 trillion was distributed to the three tiers of government as follows: The federal government got N581.672 billion, states received N295.032 billion, and the sum of N227.457 billion was allocated to local councils.

The sum of N134.956 billion was paid as 13 per cent Derivation Revenue to mineral producing states.

The sum of N53.838 Billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) was also distributed as follows: Federal government – N7.753 Billion, States – N25.842 billion, local government councils – N18.089 billion, while N2.154 billion was allocated for cost of collection.

VAT, Import Duty, and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) increased significantly during the month of September while CET Levies and Company Income Tax (CIT) decreased considerably.

Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) increased marginally, while Oil and Gas Royalty and Excise Duty recorded marginal decreases.