EFCC Seeks Stronger Media, CSO Collaboration to Tackle Corruption

Wale Igbintade

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has called for stronger collaboration with journalists and civil society organisations to enhance Nigeria’s fight against corruption, economic and financial crimes.

The Commission stressed that such partnerships are crucial to promoting transparency, accountability, and good governance across all sectors.

The call was made during a Capacity Building Workshop for Journalists and Civil Society Organisations held at the EFCC Lagos Directorate in Ikoyi.

EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to deepening collaboration with the media and CSOs in the anti-corruption fight.

Represented by the Acting Director of Lagos Directorate 1, Adebayo Adeniyi, Olukoyede said the workshop reflects the Commission’s belief in the critical role of the media and civil society in promoting accountability.

“Your ability to inform, educate, and mobilise public opinion is a critical asset in the fight against corruption, fraud, and other economic crimes,” he said.

He added that across the world, partnerships between anti-corruption agencies, the media, and civil society have proven effective in promoting transparency and accountability.

Adeniyi commended journalists and CSOs for their consistent support through investigative reporting, advocacy, and public engagement. He noted that this collaboration has sustained momentum in the Commission’s enforcement and preventive work.

He recalled that the EFCC introduced a Specialised Workshop Series on Economic and Financial Crimes Reporting for journalists in 2022, which has now been expanded to include CSOs as part of a broader anti-corruption strategy.

According to him, Lagos remains Nigeria’s commercial hub and a hotspot for financial crimes such as forex scams, business email compromise, investment fraud, and property scams.

“While our enforcement activities target perpetrators, we are increasingly concerned about the vulnerability of citizens, many of whom fall victim due to lack of information or the allure of quick wealth,” Adeniyi said.

“This is where your roles become even more critical. We must work together to intensify public sensitisation.”

He urged journalists and civil society actors to remain steadfast in promoting integrity and accountability, emphasising that the fight against corruption is a shared national responsibility.

“The fight against economic and financial crimes is a collective national duty. We owe it to our country and the global community to expose and confront corrupt practices wherever they exist,” he said.

Adeniyi encouraged participants to actively engage in the workshop and explore innovative ways to strengthen their contributions to the anti-corruption movement.

“Together, we can build a Nigeria where integrity, accountability, and justice are not exceptions but the norm,” he concluded.

Also speaking at the event, Deputy Chief Detective and Head of Legal and Prosecution, Lagos Zonal Directorate 1, Aso Larry Peters, highlighted legal and structural challenges in prosecuting financial crimes.

Delivering a paper on ‘Prosecuting Financial Crimes: Issues, Challenges and the Way Forward’, Peters noted that Nigeria’s justice system tends to favour defendants, making prosecution more complex.

“The law, by definition, is in favour of the defendant. If we investigate a matter and bring it to court, the defendant is presumed innocent and has the right to remain silent. Guilt must be proven beyond reasonable doubt,” he explained.

He described this legal framework as one of the biggest hurdles for prosecutors, often resulting in delays and public frustration.

Peters also lamented the slow pace of judicial processes, which allows corruption cases to drag on for years.

“Investigations, prosecutions, and trials take too long. Lawyers often use technicalities to delay trials, which fuels public distrust in the justice system,” he said.

He called for the establishment of specialised courts to handle financial and economic crimes, arguing that such courts would fast-track proceedings and restore public confidence.

“If we have specialised courts, the delays we are experiencing now will not exist,” he added.

Peters criticised the weak penalties prescribed for serious financial crimes, saying they fail to deter offenders.

“Someone who commits serious financial crimes may get only two years or less. This weakens deterrence and accountability,” he said.

He also pointed to negative public attitudes, noting that many Nigerians still view anti-corruption campaigns as selective or political.

“Corruption affects everyone. It damages the economy, society, and the justice system,” he emphasised.

Peters condemned communities that protect offenders instead of supporting justice, describing such attitudes as major setbacks to accountability.

He further drew attention to the problem of capital flight and the reluctance of some foreign nations to return stolen assets.

“When stolen money is taken abroad, some countries refuse to return it easily. In fact, some have laws that allow them to retain or share portions of recovered funds,” Peters revealed.

He warned that such practices undermine Nigeria’s economy while strengthening foreign nations.