Celebrating a Heart Immersed in Service: Gov Bassey Edet Otu at 66

Linus Obogo

At 66, he tells you there is nothing more to struggle, hustle and live for other than to devote himself to the service of God, humanity and his state. For over 20 years, he has religiously observed this creed without fail.

Just yesterday, he reinforced this belief when he chose to flag off his pre-birthday gig with a large throng of widows from across the 18 local government councils. The gesture continues today with similar compassion for the orphans and the elderly.

A leader without airs and graces, Senator Bassey Edet Otu has seen both the rough and tumble of life and politics. He has experienced both disappointments and reappointments by God, trajectories that have shaped his life of passion for service and compassion for humanity.

Today, he stands as a glittering portrait of grace, purpose and people-centred leadership, a man whose voyage mirrors the enduring beauty of the land he governs. Even as he clocks 66 today, time has not dulled his passion nor wearied his pursuit of the collective good; instead, it has forged and refined his vision and deepened his empathy. His life is a tapestry woven with threads of humility, service and divine purpose, an odyssey that continues to inspire confidence and rekindle faith in governance anchored on compassion and justice.

From the serene creeks of Adiabo to the pristine hills of Obudu, the “Sweet Prince” is redefining leadership as an act of stewardship, not dominion. His governance style is a reflection of his soul, gentle yet firm, visionary yet pragmatic, genteel yet unyielding in the face of adversity. He leads not as one consumed by power, but as a shepherd guided by conviction. Each policy, each reform, each act of governance bears the unmistakable imprint of a man devoted to the prosperity and dignity of his people. In every sense, Governor Otu’s leadership is a moral compass for a generation yearning for integrity and hope.

Since mounting the saddle of leadership in 2023, the governor has breathed fresh energy into the socio-economic lungs of Cross River State. Under his People First agenda, government has been humanized; governance has become a dialogue between power and the people. Roads are being reborn from neglect, schools and health centres restored to life, and rural communities reconnected to the heartbeat of development. His administration’s inclusive reforms have restored confidence, rekindled enterprise, and reignited the once-muted optimism of the Cross River spirit. Indeed, he has proven that leadership can be both visionary and tender-hearted—anchored on results but powered by love.

Governor Otu’s understanding of governance transcends the arithmetic of infrastructure. His, is a holistic vision that sees human capital as the artery of transformation. The empowerment of youths, the revitalization of agriculture, the expansion of tourism, and the pursuit of fiscal prudence all reflect a leader with eyes fixed on sustainability. His commitment to transparency and accountability has restored public trust, while his unassuming disposition has opened the corridors of government to even the most distant of voices. Through it all, he has remained resolutely focused on building a state where every citizen feels seen, valued, and included.

Beneath his calm demeanour lies a relentless will, a quiet embers that propel him towards the realization of a prosperous, self-sufficient Cross River. His passion for education stems from his belief that the truest wealth of a people lies in the enlightenment of their minds. His deep investment in rural transformation arises from his conviction that development must never be elitist. His push for economic diversification reflects his desire to secure the future of generations yet unborn. To witness him govern is to see a man wholly surrendered to purpose—undaunted by challenges, unwavering in principle, and unswerving in faith.

As he clocks sixty-six, Bassey Otu remains a study in balance, firm in duty yet gracious in conduct, authoritative yet approachable, princely yet profoundly humane. The years have crowned him with wisdom and steadied his hands for greater exploits. His heart beats for Cross River, and his every stride echoes the melody of service. Few leaders have so effortlessly embodied the poetry of empathy and the discipline of governance; fewer still have so seamlessly united the moral and the political, the ideal and the real. In Governor Otu, Cross River finds not just a leader, but a guardian of its collective dream.

Today, we celebrate more than the passing of years; we celebrate a life poured out in service—a man who has become both the servant and the symbol of his people’s aspirations. At sixty-six, the Sweet Prince remains a nectar, a sweet fragrance, a beacon of hope, a testament to the grace of God, and a reminder that true greatness lies not in the trappings of office, but in the quiet, consistent pursuit of the common good. May the winds of divine favour continue to guide your sail, Your Excellency and may your years ahead bloom with even greater wisdom, compassion and triumph for the land you so dearly love, our Cross River State, our Pride!

* Mr. Obogo is the Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser to the Cross River State Governor on Media and Publicity