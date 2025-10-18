Caverton-powered Drone Soccer Holds Inaugural Training Event

Drone Soccer, a new sporting activity which combines the excitement of sports with technology and aspects of aeronautical engineering, made its debut in Lagos on Friday, Friday, October 17, 2025. Sponsored by Caverton Helicopters, a subsidiary of Caverton Offshore Support Group under the banner of the Federation of International Drone Soccer Association (FIDA Nigeria), the event created an exciting buzz in the Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere.

According to Mr. Lekan Fatodu, Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, who was represented by Ifeoluwa Ogunlaja, Deputy Director of Sports, drone soccer is a unique sport which combines elements of community engagement, STEM and inclusion.

In his opening remarks, President of FIDA Nigeria, Mr. Rotimi Makanjuola, welcomed participants to the inauguration of Drone Soccer in Lagos State and training of officials, describing it as the beginning of a new era.

“Today marks a new chapter in the intersection of sports, science, and innovation in Nigeria. Drone Soccer is not just another game —it is a fusion of technology, teamwork, and talent, where players control flying drones enclosed in protective cages to compete in a goal-based, high-energy sport. Beyond the excitement of competition, Drone Soccer introduces young people to STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) through sports. It challenges the mind, builds confidence, and ignites curiosity about robotics, programming, and aeronautics.”

According to Makanjuola, it is instructive that the sport is taking off in Lagos, which he described as Nigeria’s centre of excellence, innovation, and youth development while praising the visionary leadership of the Lagos State Sports Commission under Mr. Lekan Fatodu. He posited that the collaboration between FIDA Nigeria Drone Soccer and the Lagos State Sports Commission represents a strategic partnership that will empower youth, enhance digital literacy, and open pathways to new global opportunities, he stated.

“At FIDA Nigeria, our objective is to create awareness about the sport. It’s a relatively new sport, and we have chosen to have engagement with the Lagos State Sports Commission, because we all know Lagos is the pioneer of many things in Nigeria. Just about two weeks ago, we had the E1 Lagos GP, the electric boat racing competition, which was the first in Africa and from what I heard, they’re going to be coming back for the next five years. So, for us with drone soccer, we feel it’s the same, especially because it’s targeted at the new normal, which is Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is part of the drone technology, and STEM for children. At the World Cup which held in South Korea last month, we realised a high number of Asian children and teenagers that have been integrated into the sport, and it gets them ready for the next level. We believe in Africa and Nigeria as well, that’s where we plan to target young children so that they can be prepared for the future,” Makanjuola stated.

Speaking further, he praised Caverton for throwing its weight behind the sport, which is in alignment with the company’s visionary direction. “Caverton has always been a pioneer in many areas of operations; the first indigenous helicopter company to start operations in the oil and gas industry. Prior to that, we were also one of the first shipping companies to start bringing in LPG into Nigeria through Lagos. As such, we saw this as an opportunity because we moved into drone technology a while back as we now conduct agricultural drones training for some farmers, in partnership with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) regarding reverse engineering and some other projects. When we came across drone soccer, we realised it is another pioneer sport which we are capable of promoting, not just Nigeria, but in West Africa. And we are grateful to the Chairman, Board and management of Caverton for the support. As you can see, we already have 102 people being trained to become umpires, referees and officials and we know that we’re going to have more when we start reaching out to schools.”

Also speaking, Ese Obukonise, General Secretary of FIDA Nigeria, said Nigeria can tap into the early comer advantage as one of the two official countries registered with the global drone soccer association in Africa.

“Drone soccer is taking an international dimension, the first World Cup held in South Korea just last month and Nigeria was able to participate in it. The event was an eye-opener for us and the game has actually exposed us to not just the leisure part of it but the technological development part as well. This is a very good development, and I want to Caverton Helicopters for the sponsorship to ensure that Nigeria is registered as a member,” Obukonise submitted.

According to him, Morocco was the other country from Africa at the World Cup out of the 25 official members around the globe, with Asia, North America, South America and Europe well represented, noting that FIDA Nigeria requires the support of government to spread the sports to nook and crannies of Nigeria.

One of the participants, Tobiloba Ogunlaja, said the game is exciting and demands more mental, rather than physical, concentration and energy. “I feel so excited about drone soccer. It’s just the very first time and I can tell you I now have a sport that I’m passionate about. I plan to back to them on how I can be a proper professional in the sport, I want more of this in Nigeria and I hope it gets more exposure, investors and that government focuses on it because of its huge potential.