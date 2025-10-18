Adaba Farm and Resort Seeks to End Nigeria’s $9.5m Import Dependency

Bennett Oghifo

Nigeria’s $9,495,210 annual spend on coconut imports, will end soon with the launch of Adaba Farm and Resort, a sprawling 202 hectare-coconut plantation in Owode, Ogun State, owned by Kazfield Integrated Services Ltd.

Coconuts imports to Nigeria are primarily sourced from neighbouring Ghana and Ivory Coast, but this ambitious project positions Nigeria to capture a slice of the booming global market and deliver extraordinary long-term returns to investors.

“This initiative is more than a farm; it’s a catalyst for economic sovereignty,” declared Dr. Kazeem Yekinni, CEO of Kazfield Integrated Services Ltd. “By harnessing the coconut market’s explosive growth—from $14.18 billion today to $33.71 billion by 2034— Adaba Farm will position Nigeria as Africa’s coconut hub, fostering wealth creation and sustainable development for generations.”

Nigeria, currently ranked 19th among global coconut suppliers, lags far behind top producers, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Brazil, which dominate with vast plantations and efficient supply chains.

Despite favourable tropical climates, domestic production falls short, forcing reliance on imports to meet rising demand for coconut products. Adaba Farm changes that narrative by leveraging sustainable, high-yield farming techniques to produce premium coconuts for export and local markets.

According to available statistics, the global coconut market is valued at $14.18 billion in 2025 and projected to surge to $33.71 billion by 2034, driven by a compound annual growth rate fuelled by health-conscious consumers worldwide. Coconut water, a natural electrolyte powerhouse, serves as an ideal rehydration solution for athletes and everyday wellness enthusiasts, while virgin coconut oil and derivatives boost immunity, support heart health, and enhance skincare. This “superfood” trend, amplified by post-pandemic health awareness, underscores the untapped opportunity for Nigeria to leapfrog competitors and generate billions in forex earnings.

Officials of Adaba Farm and Resort, in a statement, said they integrate advanced agronomy, including drought-resistant hybrid varieties, precision irrigation, and organic pest management, to ensure bountiful harvests across its 500 acres. The project will create thousands of direct and indirect jobs in Ogun State, empower rural communities through training programmes, and stimulate ancillary industries like processing and logistics. By slashing import bills and boosting exports, it aligns with Nigeria’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, enhancing food security, reducing trade deficits, and contributing significantly to GDP growth.

For investors, Adaba offers a groundbreaking farmland ownership model with guaranteed annual yields of N6 million to N12 million per acre for up to 50 years. Backed by insurance against climate risks and expert oversight, this inflation-hedged opportunity provides stable passive income in a volatile economy, far outpacing traditional investments.