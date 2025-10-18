2027: Defections Shake PDP, LP, ADC as Opposition Fights to Remain Competitive

*Makinde: Only defection that matters is when hunger leaves Nigeria

*Suit against PDP convention: Court document reveals NWC approved Chris Uche’s appointment as legal representative

Chuks Okocha and Alex Enumah in Abuja

Nigeria’s opposition parties are facing one of their toughest moments as a new wave of defections continues to drain their ranks and morale.

From the once-dominant Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Labour Party (LP) and the newly formed political coalition, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), internal fractures and shifting loyalties are testing their survival instincts.

This comes as Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said the only defection that truly matters in Nigeria is when hunger and deprivation finally leave the country. Reacting to the wave of defections from the PDP to the APC, Makinde said Nigerians should focus on issues that directly affect their lives rather than political realignments.



In his bi-monthly newsletter, Makinde stated that while politicians were busy switching parties, millions of Nigerians continued to struggle to afford basic necessities.

He said hunger, not partisanship, remains the real threat to national stability, stressing that “when hunger finally defects, prosperity will return.”

The governor also noted that the PDP must rebuild public trust and present a credible alternative capable of delivering relief where others have brought pain. Makinde urged citizens to stay focused and reject distractions, saying politics must serve humanity, not personal ambition.



“For me, the only defection that truly matters is the one that has not happened yet — the defection of hunger.

“When I was asked about this wave of political cross-carpeting in a recent press conference, I said, ‘I will only be moved when hunger defects into the APC.’ I meant every word of it, because while people are busy changing parties, Nigerians are struggling to afford the basic necessities.

“Families are being forced to make impossible choices daily. These are the real issues, not political realignment.



“We cannot continue pretending that everything is fine simply because someone in the government says so. What we are experiencing is the widening of inequality. While the rich are adjusting, the poor are sinking — and that is what must command our attention.

“It is hunger, not partisanship, that fuels frustration and hopelessness. Until we deal with that, every political drama will remain a distraction.”



Meanwhile, as controversy rages over the authentic representation of the PDP in the suit challenging the party’s forthcoming national convention, a court document has shown that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had approved the appointment of Chief Chris Uche, SAN, as lawyer for the PDP in the said suit.

To some PDP chieftains, the gale of defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC) were aimed at foisting one-party system on Nigerias, while other stakeholders within the opposition parties blame it on greed on the part of the defecting Governors.



So far, Governors and members of the Houses of Assembly of Delta, Akwa Ibom and Enugu have all defected to the APC, with Bayelsa, which during the week announced its exit from the main opposition party, yet to announce its next move.

For the PDP, a member of the party from Kano State, Ismail Sani, accused some national figures within the party of being responsible for the crisis, attributing it to greed and personal interest.



Sani in accusing the leadership of the PDP for decline in the fortunes of the party said, “The greed that killed PDP is the greed of money,”

“The people that killed PDP are Umar Damagum, the Acting National Chairman; Bature, the National Organising Secretary; Samuel Anyanwu, the National Secretary; and Ajibade, the National Legal Adviser,” he alleged.



He noted that PDP’s downfall was not caused by external opposition, but by internal betrayal and the actions of individuals who treated the party as their private enterprise.

He continued, “The PDP that once stood for fairness, inclusion, and justice has been weakened by a few leaders who think only of themselves,”



Sani urged genuine party members across the country to unite and reclaim the PDP from what he described as “a small clique driven by greed and corruption.”

“If the party must rise again, the first step is to confront the truth. PDP did not die from natural causes, it was killed by greed from within,” he concluded.

Chidi Onuoha, a chieftain of the PDP from Imo State, called on first-term Governors of the party to take firm control of political activities and structures in their states as preparations for the 2027 general elections intensify.



Onuoha stressed that first-term Governors should be the ones to shape and decide the structure of the PDP ahead of the elections, noting that they represent the present and future of the party.

He cautioned them against allowing outgoing governors or political figures to impose structures or influence party decisions, warning that such interference could weaken the unity and direction of the PDP.

“Our first-term governors must take ownership of the process. They have the people’s mandate and should lead boldly in defining the direction of the PDP ahead of 2027,” Onuoha said.



He particularly urged PDP Governors in States such as Osun, Zamfara, and Plateau to remain proactive, focused, and committed to building a strong, united, and credible base at the grassroots.

Onuoha further emphasised that first-term governors must play a major role in the forthcoming national convention to ensure that only credible and loyal members are elected into the National Working Committee (NWC).



The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said the PDP was aware of moles undermining the party’s progress.

“There are some people from within our fold that continue to undermine the party and its progress. We recognise that, but we are dealing with that. I compare this to a situation where you have a madman in a China shop; you must be methodical, you must be deliberate in trying to exit that.”

“As a party, we are focused on the Nigerian people; we don’t want to put too much premium on the individual because it is not based on individuals; it is based on the people, and that is our strength,” he added.

Reacting to the gale of defections, Kano State PDP Chairman, Yusuf Kibiya, described it as a welcome relief. Kibiya insisted that their exit carried no electoral weight and would not affect the party’s fortunes in future elections. He also predicted that the APC was doomed for an explosion.

According to him, the defections were part of the ruling APC’s strategy to weaken opposition voices in the country.

“And this election is going to be the people versus the government. Nigeria versus the government. Not PDP at all,” he said.

He added that the PDP would remain focused on presenting credible candidates, expressing confidence that Nigerians would ultimately side with the opposition.

Former Governor of Bayelsa State, Sierake Dickson, recently accused Governors elected on the platform of the PDP, including his successor, of running away from the mess they created and decamping to the APC.

Dickson, who spoke in response to the news that his State Governor and successor, Duoye Diri and some political leaders in the State ditched the PDP.

“We don’t really know what they are pursuing or what is pursuing them. But whatever it is, it belittles our democracy and endangers our multi-party democracy,” he added.

Also, former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, who claimed that three more Governors elected on the platform of the PDP would soon dump the opposition party, accused some PDP Governors of contributing to the party’s decline due to their desire to control its structure.

“They are largely killing the party because they want to control it. This is what happened in 2023. President Tinubu should not be blamed for PDP’s problems. The PDP is sick and remains perpetually sick without a cure in view,” he stated.

However, the ADC strongly believes that the recent defections of some Governors to the APC vindicated its position that the ruling party planned to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

According to the spokesman of ADC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, with their recent defections, the Governors of Enugu and Bayelsa have betrayed their long-suffering people and joined the gang-up against Nigerians.

The party insisted that the opposition was not bothered by what it described as “political apostasy” by the Governors, saying the 2027 elections would be a contest between the people of Nigeria and the ruling party that has sent the majority into abject poverty and made life unbearable for most.

According to the spokesman of the ADC, ”While it may seem like the APC has added more Governors to its column, in reality, what has happened is these governors have actually abandoned their people to team up with the ruling party that has made life miserable for the majority.

”Nigerians can see the current state of the nation. They live through the APC’s failures every single day. Even those who once campaigned for the APC or had its logo on their social media profiles now avoid association with the party.”

But defending the APC, the factional secretary of the Labour Party loyal to Julius Abure, Umar Farouk, absolved the APC from the crisis befalling the opposition political parties.

He said: “When you look at those people contesting with Tinubu, in any match you see the opponents; are these really opponents? Except the referee wants to be giving them penalties, even with the penalties, some people will score and some will miss the penalties.”

Suit against Convention: Court Document Reveals NWC Approved Chris Uche’s Appointment as Legal Representative

Meanwhile, as the controversy rages over the authentic representation of the PDP in the suit challenging the party’s forthcoming national convention, a court document has shown that the NWC of the party had approved the appointment of Chris Uche, as lawyer for the PDP in the said suit.

The issue of the authentic representative of the PDP had remained at the center of the suit filed by Hon Austin Nwachukwu (Imo PDP chairman), Hon Amah Abraham Nnanna (Abia PDP chairman) and Turnah Alabh George (PDP Secretary, South-South).

At the last sitting, Justice James Omotosho had held that the two counsel laying claim to the position should file their papers for him to determine the proper legal representation for PDP.

National Legal Adviser of the PDP, Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN, had announced his appearance for the PDP, claiming that as Legal Adviser of the PDP he is the rightful person to handle the issue of representation. However, Uche, who also announced his appearance for the PDP in the suit, stated that he was appointed by the party’s chairman to represent the party in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/2120/2025.

But, a letter dated October 13, 2025, and addressed to the Deputy Registrar, Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja, revealed that Uche’s appointment was a unanimous decision by members of the PDP NWC.

A Certified True Copy (CTC) of the letter sighted by our correspondent read: “We the undersigned, being the elected members of the NWC of the PDP, which organ of the party, by virtue of Section 29 of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), is vested with the responsibility to administer the affairs of the Party hereby affirm and confirm that the Letter of Instructions dated October 10, 2025 and signed by the National Chairman of the PDP, Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum appointing Chief Chris Uche SAN as external solicitor to represent the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the above-mentioned Suit is the unanimous resolution and decision of the NWC with regard to the pending Suit before the Honorable Justice Kolawole Omotosho.

“For clarity, Section 29 (2)(b) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), further empowers the NWC to act on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) an Organ of the Party which decisions by virtue of Section 31 (3) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017) are binding on “all Organs and members of the Party.

“The appointment of the external solicitors by the National Chairman on behalf of Party is sequel to the resolution of the NWC at its 607th meeting on Tuesday, September 30, 2025 wherein the NWC considered the conduct of the National Legal Adviser of the Party, A.K Ajibade SAN and his continuing compromising position in his handling of cases relating to the Party.”

Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court in Abuja, had on Thursday, reaffirmed his order directing all parties in the suit to refrain from taking any action that could jeopardise the outcome of the case already before his court.

The judge stated that the court would not hesitate to take action against any party that resorts to self-help pending the determination of the case.

Meanwhile, the judge has fixed Monday, October 20, for definite hearing of the originating summons in respect of the suit instituted against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and eight others by three aggrieved members of the party.

Justice Omotosho fixed the date following confirmation that virtually all processes for and against the suit have been filed.

The judge ordered that the filed processes must be exchanged by all parties latest October 17, so as to pave way for definite hearing of the suit.

The three plaintiffs who instituted the case are Hon Austin Nwachukwu (Imo PDP chairman), Hon Amah Abraham Nnanna (Abia PDP chairman) and Turnah Alabh George (PDP Secretary, South-South).

ADC Tackles Wike over Comments Against Peter Obi

The ADC yesterday, told the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, that his attack on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, was undignified of the office he occupies.

Wike had faulted Obi’s visit to a government primary school in Abuja, where he decried the dilapidated infrastructure and poor learning environment.

ADC -FCT Publicity Secretary, Chukwudi Samuel, in a statement said Obi’s observation should have provoked action from the minister, and not irritation.

“Leadership is about service, not ego. If a citizen, no matter who he is, points out decay in governance, a responsible minister fixes it, not fights it,” the party stated.

It described as laughable, Wike’s attempt to compare his two years as FCT minister to Obi’s eight years as Anambra State Governor, remarking that history and records showed that Obi left billions in reserves and world-class educational and health indices.