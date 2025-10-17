Threads of Change: Nigeria’s Fashion Industry Weaves a Sustainable Future

The Nigerian fashion industry, known for its vibrant colors, bold patterns, and eclectic styles, is poised to take a giant leap towards sustainability. With the launch of a pioneering report on circular fashion, industry leaders are embracing a new era of eco-friendly innovation and creativity. Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage is being woven into a sustainable narrative that could change the face of fashion in Africa. Driven by passion, innovation, and a commitment to environmental responsibility, Nigeria’s fashion industry is set to become a hub for sustainability, inspiring a new generation of designers and entrepreneurs. Writes MARY NNAH

In a bold move to combat Nigeria’s escalating textile waste crisis and position its fashion sector at the forefront of sustainability, Innovate UK’s Business Connect has launched a groundbreaking report to showcase circular innovations and solutions. The report launch event, held in Lagos, drew key stakeholders from government, industry, and civil society, signalling a unified push to overhaul Nigeria’s destructive “take, make, dispose” model and establish a resilient, eco-friendly fashion ecosystem.

Akoji John, Nigeria Country Lead for Innovate UK, emphasised that their mission is threefold: accelerate grassroots innovation, bridge skills gaps through knowledge transfer, and foster strategic partnerships across Nigeria, Africa, and the UK. “Our goal is to empower small businesses to grow through structured support, access to finance, and innovative practices,” he stated. Recognizing the urgent need for industry reform, Akoji proposed establishing unions and associations to unify fashion actors, enabling collective bargaining, funding access, and investment.

Chidubem Ejezie, Knowledge Transfer Manager at the Global Alliance Africa, underscored the importance of indigenous knowledge and traditional practices like natural dyeing and fabric use as foundational to sustainable fashion. “Reinforcing these cultural assets alongside modern innovations can deepen Nigeria’s unique contribution to the global circular fashion movement,” he said.

The workshop also featured Lagos State’s Sanitation Services Director, Dr. Hassan Sanuth, who highlighted the environmental toll of Nigeria’s booming fashion industry—estimated to produce 92 million tonnes of waste annually—and stressed collective action. “Recycling alone isn’t enough; we must transform the entire textile value chain to be eco-friendly,” he declared. Sanuth envisions Lagos leveraging its cultural heritage and textile prowess to create a circular economy that benefits both the environment and local communities.

Industry pioneers showcased innovative projects, such as Suss Fabrics converting textile waste into biodegradable paper and artisan collaborations empowering local artisans, demonstrating Nigeria’s potential to lead in sustainable fashion. Yet, scaling these solutions requires structured support, access to finance, and strategic partnerships, which the workshop aimed to catalyze.

Participants at the report launch event engaged in lively discussions on eco-friendly materials, sustainable production methods, and business models centered on reuse and longevity. Demonstrations proved that textiles can be transformed into eco-friendly packaging, reusable products, and valuable resources—proving that green fashion is not only feasible but profitable.

The report launch event marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards a more sustainable fashion industry. With committed efforts from government, industry leaders, and development partners, Nigeria is poised to become a global leader in sustainable fashion -creating jobs, preserving the environment, and driving economic growth. As Nigeria boldly advances into this sustainable future, the industry stands united – ready to redefine its style narrative and set a powerful example for Africa and beyond.

A New Era for Nigeria’s Fashion Industry

The launch of the circular fashion report signals a new era for Nigeria’s fashion industry, one that prioritizes sustainability, innovation, and collaboration. As Akoji John noted, “We are not just talking about sustainability; we are talking about creating a resilient, innovative fashion industry that can drive economic growth and create jobs.”

With the support of government, industry leaders, and development partners, Nigeria’s fashion industry can become a model for sustainable fashion in Africa. The industry’s potential to drive economic growth, create jobs, and preserve the environment is vast, and with the right policies and support, Nigeria can unlock this potential and become a leader in sustainable fashion.

Empowering Small Businesses

One of the key focus areas of the report is empowering small businesses to grow through structured support, access to finance, and innovative practices. Akoji John emphasized that small businesses are the backbone of Nigeria’s economy and that supporting them is crucial to driving economic growth.

The report highlights several innovative projects that demonstrate the potential of small businesses to drive sustainable fashion in Nigeria. For example, Suss Fabrics’ initiative to convert textile waste into biodegradable paper is a shining example of innovation and sustainability.

A Call to Action

The report launch event was a call to action for government, industry leaders, and development partners to work together to drive sustainable fashion in Nigeria. Dr. Hassan Sanuth’s warning that “recycling alone isn’t enough” highlights the need for a more comprehensive approach to sustainability.

As Nigeria embarks on this journey towards a more sustainable fashion industry, it is clear that collective action is necessary to drive meaningful change. With the support of all stakeholders, Nigeria’s fashion industry can become a model for sustainable fashion in Africa, driving economic growth, creating jobs, and preserving the environment.

The Future of Fashion in Nigeria

The future of fashion in Nigeria looks bright, with the industry poised to become a leader in sustainable fashion. As Chidubem Ejezie noted, “Nigeria’s unique contribution to the global circular fashion movement” can be deepened by reinforcing cultural assets alongside modern innovations.

With the launch of the circular fashion report, Nigeria’s fashion industry is taking a significant step towards a more sustainable future. As the industry continues to evolve, it is hoped that Nigeria will become a model for sustainable fashion in Africa, driving economic growth, creating jobs, and preserving the environment.