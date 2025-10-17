Stransact Makes World Tax List of Tier-1 Firms in Tax Services 

Stransact Chartered Accountants, a leading audit, tax, and consulting services firm in Nigeria has been ranked among Tier-1 firms in General Corporate Tax, Transactional Tax, and Transfer Pricing services, according to latest release by World Tax.

Stransact strong affiliation with RSM International, one of the largest global networks of accounting firms, gives it access to the resources of a network of 64,000 employees in 120 countries.

Also, on Transactional Tax services, Stransact and other firms like Banwo & Ighodalo and G Elias & Co were ranked Tier-1 firms by World Tax.

On Transfer Pricing services, Stransact Chartered Accountants made the list of Tier-1 firms with likes of Andersen, EY, KPMG, and PwC.

Further check on the ranking shows that World Tax ranked AELEX, Banwo & Ighodalo, G Elias & Co, and Templars as Tier-1 firms in

Tax Controversy services.

World Tax rankings are based entirely on the independent research carried out by its research analysts.

“Our rankings are qualitative not quantitative so we judge firms on the complexity of their work and the legal innovation they can demonstrate as opposed to the number of transactions they have completed”, World Tax said.

Speaking on this development, Managing Partner at Stransact, Eben Joels, said: “This recognition by World Tax reinforces our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and integrity in tax advisory.

“It reflects the trust our clients place in us to guide them through complex regulatory environments and deliver practical, high-impact solutions. Through our affiliation with RSM International, we continue to bring global best practices to the Nigerian market while staying deeply attuned to local realities.”

Partner and Head of Tax at Stransact, Victor Athe, added: “Achieving Tier-1 status across multiple categories underscores the depth and versatility of our tax practice. Our team is passionate about solving difficult tax challenges — from structuring and transactional advisory to transfer pricing and compliance. This ranking is both an acknowledgment of the quality of our work and a challenge to keep raising the bar for ourselves and the profession in Nigeria.”