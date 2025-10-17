Stakeholders Seek Strict Implementation of Policy on Sodium Reduction in Food Packages

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Stakeholders in the country’s health sector have made a case for strict implementation of the regulation on sodium reduction and front-of-pack labelling of processed food in the country.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), excessive sodium consumption contributes to more than 40,000 deaths annually in Nigeria, underscoring the urgency of national action

As part of activities to commemorate World Food Day 2025, the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED), in collaboration with the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Health, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, CAPPA, GHAI, Resolve to Save Lives, and the World Health Organization (WHO), convened a Media Engagement on Sodium Reduction and Front-of-Pack Labelling (FOPL).

A statement signed by Communications Specialist, NHED, Tessy Nongo Maina, said the event, themed, “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future, brought together representatives of government, civil society, development partners, and the media to deepen public understanding of Nigeria’s commitment to creating a healthier food environment through sodium reduction and clear nutrition labelling.”

In her keynote address, Special Adviser to the President on Health and Policy Champion for Sodium Reduction, Dr. Salma Ibrahim Anas, reaffirmed government’s commitment to protecting Nigerians’ health through coordinated national action and alignment with global frameworks.

She stated that sodium reduction and front-of-pack labelling were essential components of the Renewed Hope Health Agenda and demonstrate how Nigeria is translating political will into concrete regulatory progress.

Anas said, “Our national efforts in sodium reduction and clear labelling are not just local initiatives; they are our concrete way of taking a global hand and working together with partners and citizens to create better foods and secure a better future for every Nigerian.”

In his presentation, NHED Technical Lead, Dr. Jerome Mafeni, emphasised that reducing sodium was one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent hypertension, heart disease and stroke.

Mafeni explained that the sodium-reduction regulation and front-of-pack labelling framework together addressed both sides of the challenge, helping producers reformulate and enabling consumers to make informed choices.

He said, “Better health begins with better information. By reducing sodium and ensuring that nutrition labels speak clearly to every consumer, Nigeria is taking a decisive step towards better foods and a better future.”

A representative of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare from Department of Food and Drug Safety said the ministry was focusing on policy implementation and coordination across the sectors.

Health advocate, Dr. Olusina Ajidahun, underscored the power of digital communication in shaping public awareness.

Ajidahun called on journalists and influencers to use their platforms responsibly, adding that “every post and story can influence choices and save lives.”

In his goodwill message, the Country Director of NHED commended the presidency and the Federal Ministry of Health for their leadership and reaffirmed NHED’s commitment to supporting government through advocacy, evidence generation and strategic communication that sustained policy implementation and accountability.

The event held that sodium reduction and front-of-pack labelling were complementary interventions supporting the WHO SHAKE Technical Package for Salt Reduction, the National Multi-Sectoral Action Plan on NCDs (2019–2025), and the WHO Global Action Plan on NCDs (2013–2030).

Participants were of the opinion that continued collaboration among government, the media and civil-society partners was essential to achieving Nigeria’s goal of a healthier population and reducing the burden of diet-related non-communicable diseases.